Sony released the latest PS5 system software update on Wednesday, December 9th.

Version 20.02-02.30.00 improves system performance, resolves an issue with downloads being canceled while transferring data from a PS4, and improves connection stability for routers.

The update should be rolling out to all PS5 consoles right now, but you can also manually install the new system software from the Settings menu if necessary.

Countless consumers are still desperately refreshing retailer websites to find a PlayStation 5 before the end of 2020, but if you happened to snag one already, you should know that one of the most substantial system software updates to date is rolling out now. On Wednesday, Sony shared the patch notes for the PS5 system software Version 20.02-02.30.00, which includes a number of improvements for the console as well as the controller.

You can read the full patch notes on the PlayStation website, but the update is said to improve system performance of the PS5, resolve an issue where data transfers and downloads were canceled when trying to download content while transferring data from a PS4, fix bugs that were causing errors during text input for some PS4 games, and improve connection stability for some Wi-Fi routers. All in all, a fairly substantial update.

But that’s not all, because once the update finishes installing, your PS5 will ask you to plug your DualSense controller into the console the next time you turn it on to receive a firmware update. As IGN says, Sony didn’t provide any patch notes for the DualSense update, so it likely didn’t add anything of importance to the controller.

It’s worth noting that the previous update, Version 20.02-02.26.00, resolved a bug “that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5’s front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles,” in case you ran into this problem and hadn’t tried again.

New PS5 system software versions should install automatically, but if the update hasn’t hit your console for whatever reason, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software and select Update Using Internet. That should work for everyone, but if you’re still having trouble getting the download to start, follow this guide to download and install the update from a USB drive.

Sadly, none of this will mean much to the people who are still trying to secure a PS5 from any and every retailer on the planet. If you want to know more about why it’s even harder to find a next-gen console than it should be this holiday season, be sure to read this report about the bots that are seizing all of the available stock.