Two kinds of powered herbal products have been recalled because they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria.

The products were sold as far back as 2018, making it difficult to know how much of the product is still in consumers’ homes.

The company is asking that those using the affected products stop immediately and return them for a full refund.

When it comes to feeling healthy and treating our bodies well, there are lots of things we know we should be doing, like exercising and eating unprocessed, fresh foods as much as possible. A lot of people also choose to incorporate various herbal supplements into their diets to give them what they believe is a bit of an edge. There’s evidence to suggest that some herbal remedies really do provide health benefits, but if those remedies become contaminated then they’re really not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.

That’s the case with two products from WishGarden Herbs, which are currently being recalled. The supplements, both of which come in a powder form, may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, and the company is asking its customers to avoid taking them for the time being.

This recall is fairly unique in that it includes products produced as far back as 2018. The company’s Goldenseal Powder and Cord Care Powder produced from mid-2018 with expiration dates ranging from 7/26/18 to 9/1/20 are affected by the recall. The company says the contamination has been traced to “a supply chain issue.”

Here are the specific details of the products being recalled:

Use of these products, when contaminated with this bacteria, may cause serious infections with severe outcomes, including death, especially in vulnerable patients with compromised immune systems and infants. Cord Care Powder is marketed to dry umbilical cords and is applied externally to skin. It is packaged in 1oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-24730-4. The affected product lots are P227-P235. The lot and expiration date can be found below the label barcode. Goldenseal Powder is marketed as a drying powder applied externally to skin. It is packaged in 1oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-64137-9. Affected product lots are P116-P120. The lot and expiration date can be found below the label barcode.

The company asks that anyone with the affected products in their home stop using it immediately and “not open any sealed packages.” WishGarden Herbs is requesting that customers send the product back to the company in order to obtain a full refund.

The products, which were sold nationwide in the US, but the fact that the products should have already been past their expiration dates at the time of the recall means that it’s likely many people have already used them up or had already discarded them due to the dates on the packaging.