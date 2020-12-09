Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 in 2021, according to a new report.

Charlie Cox last appeared as The Man Without Fear in the Netflix series Daredevil, which was canceled shortly after the third season debuted in 2018. It has now been more than two years since the show was canceled, which means Marvel can now use the character.

Cox is said to have signed a deal with Marvel to play the character once again months ago.

At this point, it might be easier to report on which characters are not being rumored to make their way into the next Spider-Man movie than the ones who are. Following a flurry of reports yesterday suggesting that a number of heroes and villains from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies from Marc Webb will return in Marvel’s 2021 Spider-Man sequel, a new report claims The Man Without Fear is also joining the fun.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, which has accurately leaked Marvel secrets in the past, Charlie Cox has been cast in Spider-Man 3. If you don’t recognize that name, Cox was the actor in the titular role of Netflix’s Daredevil, and he is expected to once again don the mask in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting next year.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Amazon finally has black KN95 masks back in stock that are NIOSH-certified to work just as well as 3M N95 masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The report claims that Charlie Cox inked a deal with Disney to reclaim the mantle of the beloved character months ago, but the fact that Marvel’s arrangement with Netflix prevented Marvel from doing anything with the character until two years after the series was canceled may have prevented anyone involved from making any announcements. The good news is that the two-year clause that prevented Daredevil from joining the MCU expired November 29th, 2020, which means that Marvel could start talking about its plans for Daredevil any day now.

To that point, Disney Investor Day 2020 happens to be set for Thursday, December 10th, and multiple reports indicate that Marvel will take the opportunity to make announcements about upcoming projects. Could a Daredevil series be in the works for Disney+? Will Charlie Cox star in his own Daredevil solo movie?

We don’t have the answers to these questions, but we do have a short clip filmed in April for a quarantine watch party of Daredevil on Netflix in which Cox casually puts on the iconic helmet and drinks some tea:

This is incredibly exciting news for fans of the series and specifically Cox’s amazing portrayal of the troubled hero, but Murphy’s Multiverse notes that none of the other series regulars – Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), or Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) – are along for the ride. Not yet, anyway. It’s tough to imagine anyone else as Kingpin in live-action, although Liev Schreiber did an admirable job voicing the villain in Into the Spider-Verse. Providing the report is accurate, maybe they can join in for a future Daredevil project.