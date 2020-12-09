The coronavirus causes a number of symptoms that, for some patients, linger on for months. The condition is known as long-COVID.

Some of the more common ailments of long-COVID include fatigue, reduced lung capacity, and in some instances, a variety of cognitive issues.

Some coronavirus patients also exhibit signs of heart damage months after their initial diagnosis.

While many coronavirus symptoms tend to be similar to what you might experience with the flu, the coronavirus is far more dangerous for a variety of reasons. Aside from the fact that some patients endure severe coronavirus symptoms that require hospitalization, the coronavirus tends to linger on in a way that the flu doesn’t. So while someone with the flu can emerge as good as new after a tough few days, a growing number of coronavirus patients are finding that their symptoms tend to linger on for weeks and even months after their initial diagnosis.

This phenomenon has been referred to as long-COVID and a CDC report from back in July relayed that one-third of coronavirus patients have symptoms that simply do not go away with time. Some of the more common symptoms associated with long-COVID include fatigue, breathing issues, cognitive deficits, and a range of cardiovascular issues in some cases.

To the latter point, Dr. Fauci back in August noted that otherwise recovered coronavirus patients “have a substantially high proportion of cardiovascular abnormalities, evidence of myocarditis by MRI and PET scans, and evidence of emerging cardiomyopathies.”

“We found to our dismay that a number of individuals who have completely recovered and apparently are asymptomatic, when they have sensitive imaging technologies, such as magnetic resonance, imaging, or MRI, have found to have a disturbing number of individuals who have inflammation of the heart,” Fauci told members of Congress back in September.

Related studies have found that some coronavirus patients exhibit signs of lung damage months down the line.

Reading about long COVID is one thing, but reading a first-hand testimonial from someone experiencing it resonates so much more. That said, Margot Gage Witvliet recently detailed her experience with long COVID in a piece for PBS. Witvliet’s experience is harrowing, to say the least, and underscores the importance of strictly following coronavirus safety guidelines.

Witvliet contracted the coronavirus back in March and is still dealing with symptoms nine months later:

My heart still races even though I am resting. I cannot stay in the sun for long periods; it zaps all of my energy. I have gastrointestinal problems, ringing in the ears and chest pain. I’m what’s known as a long-hauler – part of a growing group of people who have COVID-19 and have never fully recovered. Fatigue is one of the most common persistent symptoms, but there are many others, including the cognitive effects people often describe as brain fog.

To Witvliet’s latter point, several older coronavirus patients with long COVID report experiencing a wide range of cognitive issues such as memory loss, trouble concentrating for sustained periods of time, and general confusion.

One study involving 84,000 patients found that people with COVID-19 “perform worse on cognitive tests in multiple domains than would be expected given their detailed age and demographic profiles.”

The study further found that the cognitive decline observed in some coronavirus patients is akin to the brain aging by about 10 years.

Witvliet’s full story is a sobering look at how damaging the coronavirus can be and is well worth reading in its entirety. Especially with a wave of optimism surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, it’s important to remember that a growing number of people who previously came down with the virus are still suffering.