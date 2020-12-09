If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro might be Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but they’re the best-selling model among our readers.

Amazon slashed the $249 earphones to just $199 for Black Friday, and they quickly sold out — now, they’re finally back in stock and back down to Black Friday’s price.

Discounts up to $40 are also available on other AirPods models.

AirPods are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. The super-popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple and they’re worth every penny, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday, they might get an even bigger discount. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why they sold out last week after Amazon slashed prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, however, they’re finally back in stock — and they’re back down to Black Friday’s price!

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Hurry and you can snag brand new AirPods Pro for just $199. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. There’s no telling if this sale will stick around or sell out again in the coming days though, so take advantage while you can.

Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper Black Friday discount right now that slashes them to just $168!

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$188.92 Price:$159.98 You Save:$28.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

