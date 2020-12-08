If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside anything was a top-seller when it was discounted for Black Friday.

Now, Amazon has deep discounts on three different models that are all big upgrades from the version that was on sale last month.

Prices start at just $33.59 for the Depstech WF020 Borescope, a 20% discount on a very popular model.

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were incredible this year. What’s more, some of the hottest deals are still available right now. Examples include a rare discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that retail for $45 per box, 31% off Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores, deep discounts up to $60 off best-selling Instant Pot models, wildly popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $7.50 each, and the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $24.98.

Those are all terrific deals indeed, but there are also some deals on Amazon that are even better than the discounts we saw during Cyber Week and Black Friday.

The Depstech WF010 wireless borescope connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android device so it can see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams a live video to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was discounted for Black Friday, but it’s also an entry-level model and some people are looking for better performance.

Now, there are three new Christmas deals on Amazon that shave 20% off some of Depstech’s most impressive wireless borescopes.

The $42 Depstech WF020 Borescope is a big upgrade from the WF010 model and it’s down to $33.59 thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip. That’s a new all-time low price. If you want a significant upgrade from that model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally costs $60 is on sale for $47.99, which is also an all-time low price. Finally, the top-of-the-line Depstech WF060 Borescope that retails for $80 is on sale for $63.99 when you clip the 20% coupon on the Amazon page.

Check out all of Depstech’s Christmas deals down below — and remember to clip the coupons to get those discounted prices.

Depstech WF020 Borescope – $33.59

Longer focus distance, not only capturing close view anymore.

Enlarging the focal distance from 1.2 inches to 15.7 inches, this type of endoscope will envision longer and larger. Even if there is a gap between the inspection camera and the observed target, the inspection process will be easier, now that you are not afraid of being not getting to the right position for capturing a clearer image. To ensure the image quality, please make the observing distance in this range.

Technicians in Depstech believe that this improvement will save much time and energy for our users to use the newest product, which makes the product more user-friendly.

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH 2.0 MP HD WiFi Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera,16 inch… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF028 Borescope – $47.99

HD 5.0MP Endoscope: 2592×1944 resolution camera with a highly efficient chip, making this 8.5mm probe endoscope envisions the narrow places. Capture clear images and see HD real-time transmission.

Wide Compatibility: WiFi connection borescope is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Suit for inspecting house appliance, industrial equipment, and also applies to the usage for water tank, tubes, etc.

Adjustable 6 LED lights: With 6 LED lights, the endoscope can be adjusted the brightness, you can detect objects both in dark or too exposed environments.

DEPSTECH WiFi Borescope, 5.0MP HD Wireless Endoscope, Semi-Rigid, 16 inch Focal Distance, Snake… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF060 Borescope – $63.99

[8.0MP Camera, One Button Taking A Photo]: 8.0MP camera shoots images with resolution up to 3264*2488P, viewing the inspection places super clearly; One button press to take a photo, quickly and conveniently.

[Compatible with Android and iOS Devices]: Work with most brand smartphones or tablets on the market; WiFi connection and operation through App provide an HD real-time image transmission and 30fps video.

[Large Focal Range, Auto Focus]: Focal distance is 2.76-15.7 inches; Auto fast focus makes Less inconvenience in use; Zoom in/out function allows you to see both details of the picture and the complete full view.

DEPSTECH WiFi Endoscope, 8.0MP HD Auto Focus Inspection Camera, 8 LED Wireless Borescope, 3350m… List Price:$79.99 Price:$63.99 You Save:$16.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

