The National Restaurant Association says 10,000 more restaurants will close down for good if the US government doesn’t pass another stimulus bill soon.

According to the group, 17% of all restaurants in the US — 110,000 — have already closed.

The group backs the $908 billion bipartisan stimulus package that was proposed last week.

If you needed any more convincing that the people of the United States desperately need financial support from the federal government, this letter to Congress from the National Restaurant Association might do the trick. According to the group, 10,000 restaurants will close for good in the next three months without a new stimulus package. That’ll be in addition to the 110,000 restaurants that have already shuttered as a result of the pandemic.

The group also shared the findings of its latest survey of 6,000 restaurant operators and 250 supply chain businesses through the second half of November. The survey revealed that 87% of full-service restaurants have seen an average 36% drop in sales revenue, while 83% expect sales to be even worse in the next three months.

Though sales have dropped off, 59% of operators say that the cost of labor as a percentage of sales is higher than it was before the pandemic. Furthermore, 58% of chain and independent full-service restaurant operators believe that furloughs and layoffs will continue for at least the next three months as the pandemic rages on.

“We appreciate the efforts of a group of moderate members of the House and Senate to advance a true compromise between the competing proposals from Democratic and Republican leaders,” NRA’s EVP Sean Kennedy says of the $908 billion stimulus bill. “The plan represents a “down payment” for a larger relief package in early 2021, providing restaurants with immediate relief to survive the most dangerous point in our business season.”

That major bipartisan relief package has the support of prominent Democrats and Republicans, but as we learned this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to back it. The two parties are still hashing out the details, but if the bill is never brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it won’t matter what it says.

“In short, the restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer,” Kennedy asserts near the end of the letter. “Efforts in Washington to find the “perfect” solution are laudable, but the lack of progress in the meantime has led too many operators to give up on the government and close down for good. Since our last update to you, less than three months ago, an additional 10,000 restaurants have closed nationwide.”

The prospects of another stimulus bill making it to Trump’s desk are still relatively bleak, but the Senate will likely be in session until the end of next week. That will be many restaurants’ last chance.