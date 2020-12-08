Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to back the latest stimulus package, despite the fact that it was crafted by senators on both sides of the aisle.

McConnell continued to push his skinny bill on the Senate floor on Monday and accused Democrats of resorting to “all-or-nothing tactics,” despite the fact that they agreed to drop their original $2.4 trillion stimulus package down to $908 billion in the bipartisan proposal.

The bill includes $300 a week in unemployment benefits, $160 billion for state and local governments, and $288 billion for the PPP, but no new stimulus checks.

At long last, it seemed like this might finally be the week that Congress signed another major stimulus bill into law in order to assist the millions of Americans that are still struggling as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but an unfortunate obstacle has arisen to block its path. Senate Republicans and Democrats teamed up to craft a bipartisan proposal for a $908 billion stimulus package early last week — down significantly from the multi-trillion HEROES Act that House Democrats wanted — and yet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to back it.

“Drop the all-or-nothing tactics,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday of the $908 billion stimulus proposal, drafted in part by his own Republican colleagues. “Drop the hostage-taking.”

Failing to even hint that he might consider bringing the bipartisan legislation up for a vote, McConnell instead called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow a vote on the smaller $500 billion bill that he has been pushing for months, one which would offer additional unemployment insurance, aid for small businesses, and funding for vaccine distribution, but nothing in the way of support for state and local governments.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans are still attempting to make ends meet when it comes to the final language of the bill. Democrats want funding for local governments while Republicans want liability protection for businesses from coronavirus-related injuries. If they can come to terms, the ball will be in McConnell’s court.

As Bloomberg reports, the House of Representatives will vote on a continuing resolution this Wednesday to keep the government running for another week — Congress needs to pass a spending bill to keep the federal government from shutting down. An omnibus spending bill will likely be sent to President Trump’s desk to be signed next week, but now the question is whether or not coronavirus relief will be attached in the form of McConnell’s skinny bill, the bipartisan $908 billion bill, or nothing at all. If McConnell doesn’t budge, nothing at all is a very real possibility.

“We want the leader to sit down and negotiate so we can come up with a bipartisan proposal that can pass the House and the Senate,” Schumer responded Monday. “And Speaker Pelosi and I have modified our proposals several times in an effort to meet our Republican counterparts in the middle. Last week, Speaker Pelosi and I went even further and agreed to use a bipartisan bill – crafted by moderate Senators from both sides of the aisle – as a framework for the negotiations. We have not heard the same willingness from the Republican leader.”

The framework of the emergency stimulus bill, which you can see here, reveals that the proposal would include $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, $288 billion for the PPP to support small businesses, and $16 billion for vaccine development and distribution.

