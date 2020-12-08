According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Otto Octavius (Doctor Octopus) in the unnamed Spider-Man sequel from Marvel and Sony.

Molina took on the role of the infamous Marvel villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which came out in 2004. He also voiced the character in the movie game.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to include characters from all of the previous Spider-Man franchises.

The plot of the third solo Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures became even clearer on Tuesday as The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Otto Octavius (aka Doctor Octopus) for the next MCU Spider-Man flick. This is the latest report to imply that all of the Spider-Man franchises will be brought together in some sort of multiverse-spanning crossover for the next Tom Holland entry.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, rumors of Molina returning to the screen with his metal arms intact reached a fever pitch when Geeks WorldWide reported that the actor was spotted on set of Marvel’s unnamed Spider-Man sequel late last month. According to the report, he was on set working on stunt choreography and had begun filming his scenes. This suggests that he might be involved in a fight scene or two in the movie.

With Molina now reportedly on board and Jamie Foxx having confirmed his involvement in the project, it’s clear that Marvel and Sony plan to bring all three generations of Spider-Man into the same universe, effectively canonizing Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as well as Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology. Jamie Foxx is expected to take on the role of Electro once again, as he did in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The key to bringing all of these disparate pieces together will likely be Doctor Strange, who is said to be taking on the role of Peter Parker’s mentor in Spider-Man 3. We’ve seen Doctor Strange wander through the multiverse before, and if Spider-Man is to meet alternate versions of himself, Strange will undoubtedly have a role to play. The question now is whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — who each played Spider-Man in their own respective Sony franchises — will join Tom Holland to battle these multidimensional foes from their universes.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release on December 17th, 2021, with Jon Watts returning to direct. Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch have been confirmed to appear in the movie, while Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all expected to return as well. According to Deadline, Disney will share a few MCU tidbits at its Investor Day 2020 event on Thursday. Could some of the rumors surrounding the third Spider-Man movie be confirmed?