Some three weeks out from the end of 2020, the chances that Americans will be getting a new stimulus check anytime soon would seem to be fading fast.



President-elect Joe Biden thinks a new compromise stimulus proposal that comes with a $908 billion price tag would be better if stimulus checks were part of the mix.

After talking privately with lawmakers, Biden said at a recent news conference that stimulus checks may still be “in play.”

Hard to believe, but we’re only about three weeks from the blessed end of 2020, at last, which will finally turn the page on what’s been a brutal and unforgiving year for millions of Americans. That’s thanks in large part to the public health catastrophe surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the related shellacking which the economy has faced in the wake of the pandemic — with millions of people thrown out of work and so many peoples’ hours and checks hurt as customer demand collapsed and people stayed hunkering down at home.

Along those lines, the federal government — which has been dithering for months when it comes to a new legislative relief package that was supposed to have included funding to support giving most Americans a new stimulus check — hasn’t been much help. Last week, a bipartisan group of senators announced a framework for a new $908 billion stimulus package that would serve as a compromise between the multi-trillion-dollar HEROES Act that House Democrats had been fighting for months to pass and the “skinny” $500 billion package that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been pushing in response — though the $908 billion, packed as it is with welcome benefits, doesn’t include funding to support a new wave of $1,200 stimulus checks.

In the absence of legislative proposals along those lines, some people have been drafting blue-sky, novel ideas for how new stimulus checks could get into peoples’ hands. This plan, for example, would kill two birds with one stone — offering Americans a much-needed new stimulus check in exchange for their getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

After talking privately with lawmakers, meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is hopeful that the chances for new $1,200 stimulus checks aren’t dead yet for 2020. In fact, he referred to them as possibly “still in play” and said at a recent news conference that the new compromise stimulus bill “would be better” if the stimulus checks were part of the mix.

Along the same lines, Biden has said publicly that he regards whatever Congress passes now as a kind of stimulus “down payment” ahead of his swearing-in come January, after which Biden will prioritize the passage of a much more comprehensive coronavirus stimulus bill. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the lawmakers actually tasked with drafting the stimulus legislation are as confident as the president-elect is that there might be enough votes to make a new round of stimulus checks happen in the next three weeks.