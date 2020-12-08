If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last month, Apple released three new Mac computers that are powered by its revolutionary new Apple M1 processor.

The new M1 MacBook Pro has been discounted for a few weeks now at Amazon, and you can still save $50 on the 512GB model.

Now, Apple’s new M1 Mac mini is discounted as well with either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

Apple seriously blew people’s minds last month when it unveiled its new M1 chipset and the three new Mac computers it powers. In fact, considering everything there was to know about the iPhone 12 leaked long before Apple’s launch event, the M1 Mac unveiling might have been Apple’s most exciting event of 2020. How crazy is that?

The M1 is lightning-fast and packed full of technology that makes Intel’s Core chipsets look ancient by comparison. In fact, Intel should be pretty embarrassed by how much more powerful and efficient Apple Silicon is, considering how long Intel has been doing this.

Early adopters have been blown away by the M1’s performance, and now you have the opportunity to save some money as you find out for yourself how impressive the M1 is. Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro has been discounted for a few weeks now at Amazon, and you can still save $50 if you grab one today. But now, for the first time, you can also save some money on Apple’s only M1-powered desktop computer. That’s right, the M1 Mac mini has now been discounted!

Amazon is shaving $30 off the brand new Mac mini with either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. It’s not a massive discount in terms of percentage, but every penny counts. Also, consider the fact that the M1 Mac mini is faster than Windows computers that cost more than three times as much. You really can’t go wrong with this incredible machine, so grab one before Amazon’s sale ends.

Here are Apple’s bullet points from the Mac Mini listing on Amazon:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever*

8-core GPU with up to 6x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games*

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Advanced cooling system sustains breakthrough performance

Next-generation Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, one HDMI 2. port, two USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet

macOS Big Sur with a bold new design and major app updates for Safari, Messages, and Maps

