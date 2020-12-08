A new 50-state ranking reveals the most and least honest states in the United States.

Scams seem to be everywhere these days. Whether it’s in your email inbox, ringing your cell phone, or even in person, there’s always someone trying to take a shortcut to the good life and make things tougher for you at the same time. But are some states worse than others when it comes to dishonesty? A recent state ranking by BestLife attempts to answer that question.

The ranking uses data from the US Federal Trade Commission’s fraud reports, the FBI’s cybercrime statistics, and the results of a State Integrity Investigation conducted by the Center for Public Integrity. It ranks all 50 states based on how dishonest they are, and when you see the most dishonest state it’s going to all make perfect sense.

As we normally do when looking at any of these full 50-state lists, let’s take a gander at the bottom of the list first. These are considered the least dishonest states, so these should be the most trustworthy states if the data is accurate:

Nebraska Kentucky North Dakota Hawaii West Virginia South Dakota Rhode Island Alaska Ohio Massachusetts

Okay, not a lot of surprises here. If you take a look at the actual data you’ll see that most of these states have very low rates of cybercrime and most have low rates of identity theft as well. The overall fraud report numbers are a mixed bag, but the combination of the previous two factors helps the states maintain their low dishonesty ranking.

Now let’s take a look at the top of the list. These are the most dishonest states in the country based on the statistics:

Nevada Florida Georgia Delaware Maryland Texas Oregon New York Louisana Pennsylvania

Well now, this makes perfect sense. Nevada, home to the gambling capital of the United States, is judged to be the most dishonest state in the country. The fraud report numbers are sky high and the state scores an “F” in its “Integrity grade.” That really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Las Vegas is THE place to go if you’re trying to make a quick buck or two.

Flordia comes in a close second thanks in large part to high identity theft and cybercrime scores. Since many phone scams target the elderly, and Florida is a top destination for retirees, this also seems to fit. The other states at the top of the list have high overall fraud scores and the other more specific fraud types are up and down from one to the other.

If you don’t see your state on this list, go ahead and check out the full list to see where your state lies.