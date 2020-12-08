If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You might think that Amazon’s best Instant Pot deals of the season are all gone now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done, but some of the best deals just came back.

Amazon’s deals start at just $59.99 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini, and the most popular sale among our readers slashes a whopping $60 off the Instant Pot Smart WiFi that connects to your iPhone or Android handset.

Smart home gadgets and wireless headphones are more popular than anything else we cover each year during Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Surprisingly, you can still find tons of great deals right now in Amazon’s holiday deals hub if you missed out. Right behind headphones are Instant Pots, however, and Amazon ran some incredible Instant Pot deals during Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020 earlier this week.

Now, four of the best Instant Pot deals of the season just popped up again at Amazon!

We’ll start things off with the most affordable model that makes a perfect gift for anyone on your list: the Instant Pot Duo Mini, which is on sale right now for just $59.99. This 3-quart model is perfect for small families or to cook sides that go with any meal. Then there’s the Instant Pot Duo Plus with twice the capacity and even more features for $89.99, a $40 discount.

Next up is a particularly popular deal with our readers. The $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi is on sale right now for just $89.99, which matches its lowest price of the year. This $60 discount makes it far and away the most affordable smart pressure cooker that can connect to your iPhone or Android Handset. Then if you want to go all out, the $200 Instant Pot Max that’s on sale for $149.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these Instant Pot deals. But with Chanukah set to begin on Friday and Christmas right around the corner, there’s no telling how much longer these deals will last.

