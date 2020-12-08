The FDA is now only days away from meeting to approve the first coronavirus vaccine candidate for use in the US.



Based on that, Moncef Slaoui — chief scientist with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program — thinks that people will be able to start returning to at least a degree of normalcy around April or May of 2021.



Vaccines will start to be distributed in the US later this month through well into 2021.

It should be abundantly clear, by now, that the US has entered the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic since the crisis began back in the first quarter of this year, with the country now averaging the most deaths per week since the onset of the pandemic. The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 15 million COVID-19 cases have been identified in the US to-date, along with more than 285,000 reported deaths. Some states, of course, have been hit harder than others — in North Dakota, for example, about one in 10 residents of the state has contracted the virus. The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that the US saw an average of 201,756 new coronavirus cases per day last week, along with a record high of 2,249 deaths per day from the virus.

Approval of the first coronavirus vaccine is just around the corner in the US — a matter of days away, in fact, based on when the FDA is scheduled to meet to approve the first such experimental vaccine candidate. Give how bad things have gotten, it’s natural for people to wonder right now when things will finally start to get better and when we’ll start to recapture at least a semblance of normalcy. One White House official recently hazarded a guess, and it’s certainly welcome news — assuming this does, indeed, come to pass.

Knock on wood, you might be able to start returning to normal life again around April or May. That’s according to Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientist working with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine program, who told CBS News that with the vaccine distribution rollout getting underway this month, we’ll start to see “light at the end of the tunnel” by April and May.

“I think we may start to see some impact on the most susceptible people probably in the months of January and February,” Slaoui said. “But on a population basis, for our lives to start getting back to normal, we’re talking about April or May. Therefore, it’s absolutely vital that everybody take comfort in the fact that we have light at the end of the tunnel, and find the energy in that to continue to wear our masks, distance, wash our hands, pay attention to what we’re doing to make sure we’re there by the spring to benefit from the vaccine.”

Plans have been starting to firm up now across the US in terms of when and how the vaccine will be distributed once the approval is given. On December 1, for example, a CDC committee recommended that the first batch of coronavirus vaccines be given to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“The first vaccine shipment will happen on the day after the vaccine is approved,” Slaoui said. “That’s how we planned it. If the vaccine is approved on the 10th or the 11th, the minute it’s approved, the shipments will start.”