Indonesia’s Bio Farma says that interim data for a Chinese coronavirus vaccine shows 97% efficacy.

The efficacy reading doesn’t appear to be from a Phase 3 trial, however. Also, it refers to the number of volunteers who have developed antibodies rather than the risk of contracting the illness after vaccination.

Sinovac is expected to release Phase 3 data for its CoronaVac experimental drug in the coming days.

There’s a stark difference between the way the East and West went about developing coronavirus vaccines. The US, Europe, and other Western nations will not approve any COVID-19 vaccine candidates before human trials reach the end of Phase 3, after sticking to rigorous protocols. Russia is at the other end of the spectrum. The country approved a vaccine for public use before releasing scientific evidence of its safety or effectiveness and before Phase 3 testing was completed. Western researchers even criticized the Phase 1 data that Russia did release.

China is somewhere in between. The country started Phase 1 trials as early as the US did and produced promising scientific research detailing the early phases of vaccine tests. But China started inoculating the general public before Phase 3 studies were done, like Russia. And while China may have started trials as early as the US, it’s unclear when the Phase 3 trial results will be released. But Indonesia’s Bio Farma, which is testing one of the Chinese experimental drugs, says the drug has 97% efficacy, according to interim data. That’s where things get murky.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

“Our clinical trial team found, within one month, that the interim data shows up to 97% for its efficacy,” Bio Farma spokesman Iwan Setiawan said at a news conference, per Reuters. Iwan was referring to China’s CoronaVac vaccine made by Sinovac.

Iwan did not explain what clinical trial stage he was referring to. Usually, this sort of interim data comes during Phase 3 trials, just before the final results are released. Pfizer/BioNTech said their drug was more than 90% effective in Phase 3 interim data conclusions, with final conclusions showing 95% efficacy. Moderna’s interim efficacy was 94% and remained unchanged by the time the company released the final figures.

A different Bio Farma spokesman told Reuters that the company was still gathering efficacy data from an ongoing Phase 3 trial. Iwan must have been referring to a different phase of the trial, in which case the efficacy data might be less relevant.

Bio Farma did not explain how many people of the 1,600 in one of these trials were infected. Pfizer, Moderna, and Oxford all released those figures during their interim data announcements. Iwan said Bio Farma would wait for full results and that it expected Indonesia’s food and drug agency to issue emergency authorization in late January.

Reuters reports that Sinovac said earlier that 97% of adults receiving a lower dosage of CoronaVac in its Phase 1-2 trial developed antibodies. A Sinovac spokesman said on Tuesday that the company had not received readings from Phase 3 clinical trials. Sinovac did say in mid-June that Phase 1/2 trials showed that 90% of volunteers developed antibodies. Phase 1 and 2 trials are a lot smaller in scope than the final stage of testing. They include hundreds of volunteers rather than tens of thousands, as it’s the case for Phase 3 trials.

The percentage of people developing antibodies should not be confused with efficacy. Pfizer, Moderna, and Oxford looked at the number of people who got COVID-19 in the placebo and drug cohorts to determine interim and final efficacy readings.

Reuters says that Brazil’s Butantan Institute biomedical center confirmed that Sinovac would publish Phase 3 efficacy results by December 15th. The institute has been running a Phase 3 trial of CoronaVac. The reason why China has yet to release Phase 3 trial data might have to do with the current state of the pandemic in the country. China doesn’t have enough COVID-19 community transmission, so it has to partner with other countries to test its vaccines. That way, volunteers actually run the risk of getting infected. CoronaVac is just one of the promising COVID-19 vaccines developed in China, with Phase 1 trials having started in mid-April.

With all of that in mind, Bio Farma’s announcement is confusing, as it doesn’t present data in a manner consistent with the West. The Sinovac vaccine did look promising according to previous data, and the company went ahead and allowed employees to be vaccinated before the end of Phase 3.