Multiple countries have started coronavirus vaccine campaigns, but they face two major obstacles: Limited supply and public trust issues.

Coronavirus vaccines have a rather unique advantage over other vaccines because of the pandemic’s urgency.

Widely available COVID-19 antibody tests can confirm whether a survivor developed an immune response to the infection. They can also be used to see if a vaccine recipient has developed antibodies after immunization, which is a luxury that hasn’t been available for other vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccinations have officially started in the West, with the UK leading the first wave. The US and more European countries will follow in the coming weeks with emergency vaccination campaigns of their own. Thanks to their high efficacy rate and safety, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are likely to be approved across the board. The Oxford vaccine might follow soon after that, and there are even more vaccine candidates that will complete trials in the US and other nations in the coming months.

High-efficacy vaccines can prevent severe COVID-19 and they will hasten herd immunity, but only once a large percentage of the community gets immunized. Experts say that herd immunity can be reached if 70% of the population has immunity following exposure to the illness or vaccination.

Governments will need time to get there, as two major problems need to be addressed. The first one concerns supply, as companies can’t possibly meet the current demand right now. But they’ll eventually make enough doses so that any adult who wants a vaccine can get it. The second issue is a lot more sensitive and difficult to tackle. A significant percentage of the population is afraid of these early COVID-19 vaccines and will resist vaccination, potentially delaying herd immunity. But this is where the coronavirus vaccines have a huge advantage over other vaccines, thanks to a unique quality that nobody is talking about.

An increasing number of people have been voicing their concerns against vaccines in the past few years, even though the science shows that vaccines are quite effective at stopping highly infectious illnesses, and can potentially eradicate some diseases. Not all the people who are wary about coronavirus vaccines are anti-vaxxers. Some of them are just concerned about the safety of these new drugs, which were developed, tested, and manufactured in record time compared to other vaccines that needed years to go through the same tests.

Many health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, explained that various technological advances allowed researchers to start developing covid vaccines much sooner than in other epidemics. The SARS-CoV-2 genome was available soon after the illness was discovered, allowing researchers to come up with various vaccine ideas very quickly. Preclinical trials were soon started, and the promising data opened the doors to human trials.

Rather than waiting for regulatory approvals before starting manufacturing, as is the case with most drug development, companies began preparing their factories, supply lines, and logistics as soon as clinical trials were underway. It was a big risk, but it was necessary in order to ensure that vaccines can be distributed quickly once authorization is awarded. Companies involved in COVID-19 vaccine research and health officials have often explained that corners were not cut when it comes to vaccine safety. It’s the technological advances in medicine, manufacturing, and logistics combined with an influx of capital that allowed all these separate development phases to run simultaneously rather than sequentially.

This brings us to the one thing that might convince more people on the fence about COVID-19 vaccines to take a leap of faith and go for the shots that should grant them some immunity. The best thing about vaccines released during a pandemic is the fact that anyone can check to see if the vaccine worked as intended. That’s because pharmaceutical companies have already created a key tool for managing the pandemic that’s widely used right now: Antibody tests.

Unreliable in the pandemic’s early months, antibody tests are getting better and better at measuring the neutralizing antibodies that circulate in the blood following the infection with the virus. The tests are used to determine whether someone has enough antibodies to donate plasma or to see whether someone who suspects an infection in the past has any traces left that would prove immunity. These tests can also be used to measure the lifespan of antibodies. And finally, the tests can help determine what percentage of the population has been exposed to the virus, as not everyone who contracts it also gets an official PCR diagnosis.

Simply put, antibody tests are widely available in stores and they’re quite cheap. You can use one to see what sort of results you get if you’ve had a confirmed COVID-19 case or suspect you might have been infected earlier this year.

Vaccines will elicit the same immune response as the real illness. The human body responds to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, whether a person is infected with the real virus or gets a vaccine that features the same spike protein. The result is the same in either case. Neutralizing and binding antibodies are formed to block the spike protein from infecting cells. Exposure to the illness also leads to the formation of B and T cells, and some vaccines have already shown that they induce specific T cells.

Vaccine researchers say immunity is obtained at least a week after the second dose, or 4-5 weeks from the first shot. Once that happens, any vaccinated person can test his or her blood to see whether the vaccine generated antibodies. All you need is one of those quick antibody tests, which should prove that the leap of faith was worth it.

Even if the result is negative, it’s still great feedback to have. It could mean the test isn’t good enough, or that you might be among the 5% of people who don’t develop immunity after vaccination. That means extra vigilance is still required.

This immediate evidence available to anyone should help convince more people who are still undecided. Maybe seeing antibodies in a friend who got the vaccine will be enough to demonstrate the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and prove they’re a worthwhile investment into one’s health.