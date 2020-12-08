The coronavirus continues to surge across all parts of the country. In recent days, the U.S. set new records for coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

According to Dr. Fauci, the worst of the pandemic is still yet to come. Fauci specifically believes that January will be the worst month of the pandemic, though it’s unclear exactly how bad he sees things getting.

The state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is as bad today as it’s ever been. Over the course of five days last week, 1 million new coronavirus cases were reported. Alongside that, coronavirus-related deaths are on the rise and an influx of new COVID-19 patients has left many hospitals overrun. Just a few days ago, coronavirus deaths in the country topped a record-breaking 2,800 over a 24-hour period.

Looking ahead, the pandemic is unfortunately poised to get worse before it gets better. Aside from the recent Thanksgiving holiday that saw millions of Americans travel home, the upcoming Christmas holiday will likely result in yet another surge of coronavirus infections. This, coupled with colder weather and the arrival of flu season, is why many health experts like Dr. Fauci believe that January could prove to be the worst month of the entire pandemic.

“I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci explained during an interview with Newsweek a few days ago. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”

And never one to mince words, Fauci added quite bluntly that “January is going to be terrible.”

Again, Fauci’s remarks aren’t all that surprising and echo sentiments we’ve seen from other experts over the past few weeks. Back in October, for example, Dr. Osterholm, a top infectious disease doctor who works at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that December and January will likely be the “darkest of the entire pandemic.”

Incidentally, Osterholm’s statement was made when new coronavirus cases were checking in at about 70,000 per day. At the time, Osterholm said that it was only a matter of time before we “blow right through” those figures. Fast forward a few weeks and Osterholm’s prediction proved to be on the money. On December 4, the number of new coronavirus infections eclipsed 229,000.

The only encouraging news amidst all of these dire developments is that we have vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna on the horizon. Both vaccines were found to be 95% effective in clinical trials and only 10-15% of volunteers who took the vaccines exhibited any side effects. Further, those who did experience side effects noted that they typically went away within 24-hours.

Vaccine administration may begin as early as this month, but it will take a few months before the majority of the country will be able to get vaccinated. According to Dr. Fauci, approximately 80% of Americans will need to get vaccinated in order to effectively defeat the coronavirus and prevent future outbreaks.