Walmart and Sam’s Club recently started offering coronavirus testing kits that can be administered at home.

One kit requires users to take a nasal swab while another option allows users to provide a saliva sample.

Once a sample is collected, it can be mailed back to a lab for testing. Walmart notes that results will be available 24 to 48 hours after receipt.

If you’re looking to get tested for the coronavirus — which you should definitely do if you’re planning on seeing family and friends over the upcoming Christmas holiday — both Sam’s Club and Walmart recently started selling home testing kits online.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, announced the testing kits in a press release last week. Currently, two types of test collection kits are available: one involves a nasal swab and another involves a saliva sample. Once a sample has been collected, it can be mailed back to a lab for evaluation. Walmart notes that results should become available within 24 to 48 hours.

The cost of the tests range from $99 to $135 and, it’s worth noting, the cost of shipping a sample to a lab is already baked into the selling price. The samples are sent via standard mail but customers can pay a little bit extra for express shipping if time is of the essence.

If you’re at all cautious about getting tested for COVID-19 through Walmart, note that the testing kits are not necessarily FDA approved. Rather, Walmart notes that the tests are authorized by the FDA after being granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

In order to receive a testing kit, Walmart notes:

To get a test collection kit, customers purchase a code providing access to a health survey. Once the survey is completed, a physicians’ order is generated if appropriate, and the purchase is completed.

Walmart further notes that some test collection kits come with a telehealth call in instances where a person tests positive. Walmart adds that its home testing kits build upon the company’s existing efforts to broadening testing availability:

All of this work builds on the COVID-19 testing support we began nine months ago when we were asked to support testing in our parking lots and, in a little more than a week from ideation, a testing location was up and running in Northlake, Illinois. We quickly broadened our support by creating additional drive-thru testing and partnerships with federal and state governments, labs and insurance companies, launching testing at pharmacy drive-thru windows. Currently there are nearly 600 testing locations supported by Walmart and our partners. Through these sites and partnerships, Walmart has helped to facilitate tests for hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

COVID-19 testing kits can be purchased from Walmart over here and from Sam’s Club over here.