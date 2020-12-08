If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The coronavirus pandemic is worse right now in the United States than it has ever been before in terms of daily case numbers.

With cold winter weather around the corner and pandemic fatigue leading to poor decisions, there’s no telling when the current COVID-19 outbreaks across the US might calm down.

AccuMed KN95 face masks will help keep you as safe as possible — they also happen to be the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that are available in black.

The United States is currently setting scary new records as daily coronavirus cases continue to climb. COVID-19 outbreaks across the country are spreading uncontrollably as things like in-person schooling, Halloween, voting in the presidential election, restaurant dining, and general pandemic fatigue combine to create the perfect storm. With cold winter weather and the holidays right around the corner, it’s looking like things are only going to get worse.

Bottom line: Americans are largely unwilling to make certain sacrifices in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. At this point, it doesn’t look like anything is going to change that.

There is some good news to be found this week, however, as interim data shows that the two most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates have been more than 90% effective in Phase 3 trials so far. That’s incredible news and it could lead to the end of this dreaded pandemic — but these vaccines won’t be widely available until sometime in mid-2021 at the soonest. In the meantime, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do the three simple things that protect us from COVID-19:

Practice social distancing, sanitize your hands with Purell anytime you touch a surface or object in public, and wear a face mask anytime you’re outside your home.

While it’s true that any face covering will provide some degree of protection, we recently told you all the reasons why you should always wear FDA-authorized KN95 masks when you’re around other people. Long story short, they provide the same level of protection as medical-grade N95 masks, but they’re much less expensive and you won’t be stealing crucial N95 supply from healthcare workers by using them.

There are a few different options in stock right now at Amazon if you’re looking to stock up on KN95 masks that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA. Readers always email us in search of black face masks though, so there’s one option in particular that we want to showcase today. It’s the AccuMed KN95 face mask, which is available with either earloops or headbands so you can choose whichever option you find to be more comfortable.

As we mentioned, these masks are FDA-authorized. That means they’ve been tested and certified by NIOSH, the same federal agency that tests and certifies N95 masks from companies like 3M, Moldex, and Honeywell. NIOSH found that these masks filter up to 98% of 0.3-micron particles from the air you inhale, which means they offer protection that’s just as good as most N95 masks. Unlike other FDA-authorized options out there though, these masks are available in black and pink in addition to white!

These are some of the best face masks you can get right now if you want to keep yourself and your family safe. Anytime you ride public transportation, share a car with someone, visit a doctor’s office, go to a store, or do anything else that involves being indoors around other people, you should absolutely be wearing an AccuMed KN95 face mask. Also of note, all six of AccuMed’s color and strap combinations happen to be on sale right now, which is great news because the black color option had been sold out for more than a month.

