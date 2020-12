If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Millions upon millions of people across America and around the world are dealing with sleep problems including insomnia.

One recent study estimates that the market for sleep aids will climb to more than $110 billion by 2025.

You might not need all those expensive solutions and sleeping pills — a new study from Sweden says there’s one simple thing that is 20 times more likely to help you sleep than anything else on the market: A weighted blanket.

I happen to be one of the many millions of people out there who struggle with sleep problems. Whether you have occasional difficulty falling asleep or full-blown insomnia that makes you feel completely helpless, you know that your life would be better if you got more sleep. A full night of restful sleep is absolutely crucial in so many ways, and it impacts everything from energy levels the following day to overall health. That’s right — a lack of sleep has been shown in many studies to have the potential to cause serious health problems.

There are hundreds of studies that look to shed light on potential cures for insomnia, but one recent study in particular caught our interest. It’s a peer-reviewed study by researchers in Sweden that was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, and it’s an intriguing read from start to finish. If you’d rather skip to the important part, here’s the key takeaway: The researchers found that a simple weighted blanket is 20 times more likely to cure a person’s sleepless nights than any other sleep aid that was tested.

Weighted blankets have been popular for so long, and now you know why. Not only do they work, but they’re so much better than anything else on the market right now when it comes to helping people sleep. Looking to find out for yourself just how helpful a high-quality weighted blanket can be? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Three of Amazon’s best-selling and highest-rated weighted blankets can be found below, including the beloved YnM Weighted Blanket that comes in 14 different size and weight combinations and has more than 19,000 5-star reviews. There are even coupons available with extra savings on various sizes of RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blankets and blankets from other brands!

