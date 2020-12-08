If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have an advanced palate, you’re likely to be able to find much of what makes up a certain kind of wine. If you’re a beginner and just getting to know the different types of grapes that go into making wine, there’s plenty of time to learn. Enjoying and savoring wine is something that many adults enjoy for their entire lives. Learning which wines to pair with which kinds of foods enhances your eating and drinking experiences. Using wine to cook with is another great way to incorporate it into your life. While some more cost-effective wines have screw tops, most of them are bottled with a cork. The last thing you want to do is having a cork break and fall into the wine. That’s why an electric wine bottle opener is a smart investment. This will plunge through the cork and pull it out with ease, allowing your wine to breathe before you pour it. If you’re starting to get into wine, or just hate struggling with a corkscrew, we’ve got you covered. Check out our picks for the best electric wine bottle openers below.

Ready for you when you need it

There are plenty of people out there who prefer the one-touch convenience of an electric opener. If you fit that description, the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener is definitely our top pick. This electric bottle opener works perfectly every time, and it features sturdy construction that will last for years and years. One charge is enough to open more than 30 bottles, but it also has a nifty dock that lets you charge it anytime it’s not in use. The foil cutter easily removes seals and the comfortable soft grip handle makes holding it simple. The power indicator light shows you when it’s recharging.

Key Features:

One charge lasts 30 bottles

Charging dock has power indicator light

Foil cutter removes seals

Works well and saves you money

Wine collecting can be an extremely expensive hobby. So why not save some money where you can and opt for the Ozeri Nouveaux Electric Wine Opener in refined silver. The European inspired curved design stands vertically without the need for a separate base. The removable lid converts into a foil cutter, which is patent-pending technology that is extremely helpful. This will open up 40 bottles of wine on a single charge, and all with the single push of a button. It comes with a charger as well and takes about eight hours to fully charge. You can pick other colors, but this is the least expensive one.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient

Single charge works for 40 bottles of wine

Removable lid converts into a foil cutter

Save your countertop space

If space is an issue, consider the Secura Electric Wine Opener. This will easily remove corks in seconds and opens up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge. It is small enough to store discreetly when not in use and the charging base can stay next to the wine fridge or storage rack. It is reliable, as the 100-240V range covers known voltages around the world. This is a professional wine opener that can be used in many different settings.

Key Features:

Removes corks in seconds

Opens up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge

Small enough to store discreetly

Be wowed

You won’t find a sleeker option than the Chefman Electric Wine Opener. Not only is this cordless and extremely efficient to use, but it also has a modern design and utilizes LED lights while it’s charging. It comes with a separate foil cutter that stores nicely in the base. The opener features stainless steel housing with a transparent shell surrounding the corkscrew mechanism. It can open up to 30 bottles of wine per charge and has many safety assurances. The blue lights will shine to indicate it is working and charging.

Key Features:

Stainless steel housing with a transparent shell

Blue light indicator on the base

Modern design

Your recipient will love it

Who wouldn’t want to be given an Ivation Wine Gift Set? This has everything they’ll need to enjoy their wine to the fullest, minus the wine. It comes with an electric corkscrew extractor that removes 30 corks per charge. It also features an electric wine pump that extends the freshness of the wine, a blue LED charging base, an aerator, and a foil cutter. This set is ideal for a countertop or bar cart and the vacuum preservers and stoppers remove air from open bottles. It’s a great present.

Key Features:

Comes with electric wine opener, wine pump, vacuum preservers, aerator, and foil cutter

Blue LED charging base holds everything

Ideal for a bar cart

