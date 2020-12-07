If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great Instant Pot deals ahead of Christmas, with prices starting at just $59.99 and savings of up to $60 off retail pricing.

Before you pull the trigger on any of those deals, however, there’s another option you should definitely check out.

So many people prefer the Ninja Foodi OS101 multi-use pressure cooker to Instant Pots, and it’s now on sale at the lowest price of the season.

Instant Pots are always so popular during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and there are a few obvious reasons for that. First and foremost, they’re awesome — anyone would love to receive an Instant Pot as a holiday gift. Second, they’re typically on sale at the lowest prices of the year, so people scoop up new Instant Pots for themselves as well as to give as gifts.

This year, the Instant Pot deals were incredible… and some of the best ones are still available right now! The Instant Pot Duo Mini is down to just $59.99 and the extra-large Instant Pot Duo Plus is $99.99 instead of $160. You can also get the top-of-the-line $200 Instant Pot Max for $149, but there’s a new deal that just popped up at Amazon and you should definitely consider it before you scoop up any of those pressure cookers on sale.

The Ninja Foodi OS101 multi-use pressure cooker is a fan favorite model that so many people actually prefer to Instant Pots. It has a 5-quart capacity as well as nine different cooking modes, but the big news is that it has one thing you’ll never find on a comparable model in this price range from Instant Pot. In addition to standard cooking modes like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS101 has a built-in air fryer!

This awesome multi-cooker is already a terrific value at $170, but it’s down to $129.99 today at Amazon. Don’t miss out.

Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack, 5-Quart Capacit… List Price:$169.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$40.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the bullet points from the Amazon page right here:

The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot.

TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices and then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.

9-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.

5-qt cooking pot and 4-qt Cook & Crisp Plate are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

Includes nesting broil rack to steam, broil, add a layer of capacity and easily stores inside the cooking pot.

Holds up to a 4-lb chicken.

Cook up to 2 lbs of French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

What’s Included: 1460-watt main unit with attached crisping lid, Pressure cooking lid, 5-quart nonstick cooking pot, 4-quart nonstick Cook & Crisp Plate, Stainless steel nesting broil rack

Chef-inspired 15-recipe guide and cooking charts

Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack, 5-Quart Capacit… List Price:$169.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$40.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.