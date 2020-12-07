Sony said it decided the PS5 price before the first coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and that the price did not change along the way.

The information comes from an interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan.

The PS5 remains sold out ahead of Christmas, after disastrous preorder and online buying experiences earlier this year.

The brand new PlayStation 5 has been one of the hottest topics in tech this year, with Sony taking its sweet time with any meaningful revelations about the console. The coronavirus pandemic forced it to cancel any planned press events for the console and rely on online-only announcements to reveal details about the PS5. Like with the PS4 in 2013, Sony fought the same marketing battle with Microsoft, which has its own next-gen console out in stores. Almost every step of the way, Sony was at least one step behind Microsoft, as the Xbox maker adapted quickly to the new environment. Microsoft was first to show off the Xbox Series X and then made several other announcements before Sony did. Both of them delayed as much as possible the most important revelations about the PS5 and new Xbox, the prices and release dates. But they were both quick to reveal them a few months ago, right before preorders started. What followed was a huge preorder mess, especially on the PS5 side. All 2020 consoles remain sold out ever since. It turns out that Sony had decided the pricing structure of the PS5 lineup early in 2020, well before the first pandemic lockdowns were in place.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The revelation comes from Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan, who spoke with Edge via WCCFTech) about the next-gen consoles:

[…] we fixed on our product lineup late last year. Our preferred pricing was determined early in this calendar year, prelockdown. And we just got on and executed with what we wanted to do. No, no, it didn’t [change], no. We’ve been able to launch PlayStation 5 at $399, €399, with all the horsepower and the feature set that the console has, at the same price that we launched PS4 back in 2013. That was important for us, and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to do that. 399 worked very well for us last time round and we’d like it to work very well for us this time round, too.

Ryan’s remarks do make plenty of sense, not that the world would have any way of knowing whether it’s true. Leaks dating back to early 2020 did say that the PS5 and Xbox will retail for $500. Other reports offered higher starting prices for the consoles, and some rumors indicated Sony and Microsoft were fighting a fierce pricing war. Microsoft reportedly wanted to undercut the PS5, and both companies delayed for as long as possible revealing what gamers would have to pay for a brand new console.

It would be more interesting to find out when Sony decided not to bother itself with developing a clean PS5 preorder process that would make some sense to buyers and ensure a chaos-free preorder experience.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter much when Sony decided the PS5 prices. Many people still can’t purchase a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition because Sony can’t keep up with demand. And whenever PS5 stock is available online, it’s usually scalpers that end up getting lucky. As a result, many buyers who need to purchase the PS5 for Christmas will have to pay more than twice the retail price. The alternative is waiting until after the holidays for more stock, or lower prices on the black market.