Americans who watch a lot of Fox News and who are heavy users of social media tend to have a warped understanding of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.



The study highlights the responsibility that media outlets have in terms of sharing reliable, authoritative information that people need in order to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the US since the pandemic began is now close to 15 million.

One of the most extraordinary things about the coronavirus pandemic this year is how much of a shared experience it’s been, and how much of a collective experience this has entailed no matter where you look in the US or the world, for that matter. Previous national crises — take something like the 9/11 terror attacks, for example. All of us, especially when we visit an airport, have felt some degree of the ripple effects from that 2001 tragedy, even though the people who experienced the attacks firsthand were confined to a specific locality in the US.

The coronavirus pandemic is an order of magnitude different, with all of us more or less experiencing versions of the same thing. Moreover, we all follow what’s happening in real-time through the prism of the news media — although, here’s where we all begin to diverge. Because our baseline understanding of what’s going on can be vastly different depending on whether we’re talking about Fox News viewers compared to CNN and MSNBC audiences, for example.

Along these lines, a new study that appears in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, has taken a closer look at trust in government during the coronavirus era and what impact that Americans’ media consumption has on that trust. The study methodology included researchers surveying 1,141 US adults between March 13 and March 18, about their media consumption, their trust in government, as well as their knowledge of the coronavirus.

“We chose to undertake this study to better understand the role that patterns of media consumption play in shaping knowledge of COVID-19 and prejudice towards Asian-Americans who have been heavily stigmatized during the pandemic,” study authors Lindsay Y. Dhanani and Berkeley Franz, both assistant professors at Ohio University, told one industry news outlet.

“The World Health Organization has referred to the sheer amount of new information, true and otherwise, individuals are receiving during the pandemic as an ‘infodemic.’ Our study builds on this phenomenon by assessing whether the news sources individuals use are associated with having accurate knowledge about COVID-19, including how it spreads and how to treat it, as well as with holding prejudice towards Asian-Americans.”

Relying on news sources from the web was associated with a decrease in the tendency to endorse misinformation — like the myth that COVID-19 has a flu-like mortality rate. Conversely, according to the study, “Relying on media formats such as print media and radio was associated with less accurate knowledge of the symptomology, spread, and treatments for COVID-19,” the study researchers told the news outlet PsyPost. “Further, individuals who use social media were more likely to endorse misinformation about COVID-19.

“News sources, especially social media, radio, and print media, were also associated with higher levels of prejudice toward Asian-Americans who have been stigmatized due to the novel coronavirus emerging from China in late 2019.”

On a similar note, the news media watchdog nonprofit Media Matters for America just released a new report detailing how “Fox News has undermined public health measures in more than 1,000 individual segments since September 1st.” Across the network, the nonprofit adds, Fox News’ spread of “dangerous medical misinformation about the coronavirus has undermined public health and arguably contributed to the new wave of COVID cases and deaths.”