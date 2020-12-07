The latest coronavirus update from Johns Hopkins University shows that almost 15 million coronavirus cases, as of the time of this writing, have been identified in the US since the pandemic began.



That helps explain why President-elect Joe Biden plans to ask all Americans to commit to wearing face masks for the first 100 days of his administration.

Dr. Fauci praised that plan and said it should help in bringing down the number of coronavirus cases in the US.

After he’s sworn in, President Biden plans to formally ask all Americans to commit to wearing face masks for the next 100 days, something that experts like White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says should help coronavirus cases in the US finally start to decline.

Dr. Fauci said as much during a coronavirus update he shared on NBC’s Today show, explaining that the wisdom behind President-elect Biden’s idea here is in the uniformity of it. “He’s saying, ‘Hey, folks, trust me. Everybody for 100 days,’” Dr. Fauci said. “Now, it might be that after that, we still are going to need it. But he just wants it, everybody, for a commitment for 100 days. And I discussed that with him, and I told him I thought that was a good idea.” That discussion between the two men, by the way, also included Biden’s offer, and Dr. Fauci’s acceptance, of the position of chief medical adviser for the incoming administration — something that Dr. Fauci said he agreed to immediately.

In terms of the 100-day face mask plan itself, Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper, in an interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, that the plan is to ask all Americans to commit to wearing face masks outside of their homes for the first 100 days of the Biden administration. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever,” Biden said during the interview. “One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in COVID-19 cases.

In a sign of just how important officials like Biden and others think this is, Dr. Fauci’s plea for all Americans to “wear a mask” that he made during an appearance on CNN this summer has wound up at the top of the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most important quotes of 2020.

Each year, associate library director Fred Shapiro assembles the list as an update to “The Yale Book of Quotations.” Per ABC News, Shapiro picks quotes for their importance and relevance to the moment, not necessarily because of their eloquence.

The latest coronavirus update shared by Johns Hopkins University, meanwhile, shows that there have been almost 15 million coronavirus cases identified in the US since the pandemic began, as well as more than 282,000 reported deaths. Biden’s 100-day face mask plan that Dr. Fauci supports also stands in contrast to the steadfast resistance shown by President Trump to this kind of thing, whose attitude toward face masks during most of this year has been to let people decide for themselves whether they think they is a good idea or not.