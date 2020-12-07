Researchers from Brown University have simulated airflow and aerosols inside a car to determine the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus.

The study looked at various scenarios with two people seated diagonally in a vehicle the size of a Toyota Prius.

The scientists concluded that the driver faces a higher risk than the passenger, that AC ventilation is inferior to open windows, and that opening all the windows would dissipate aerosols faster.

The CDC urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, but airports registered record numbers of passengers in the days leading up to November 26th. The CDC followed up with new recommendations to reduce transmission during the upcoming Christmas holidays, and postponing travel is still on the list.

Studies have shown that flying during the pandemic can be relatively safe if health measures are respected, including universal face mask use. But there’s no guarantee that transmission can be avoided on the plane or at the airport. Flying isn’t the only problem, either. Getting to the airport might involve using public transport or rideshare service, which further increases transmission risk. Even if you plan to drive home for the holidays, it isn’t a risk-free endeavor, especially if you’re considering taking strangers along for the ride.

Brown University researchers published what might be the first COVID-19 study that analyzes airflow inside a car and the risk of infection. The researchers ran several computer models to see what would happen to the flow of air in a vehicle occupied by two people seated diagonally, the driver and a passenger in the back seat. This would be the best possible position for passengers in a car looking to practice social distance as much as possible.

Public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci already recommend the frequent ventilation of homes and other public spaces to remove potentially infectious aerosols from the air. The more sophisticated ventilation systems in airplanes combined with face mask use can also reduce the spread of pathogens like the novel coronavirus.

The Brown researchers looked at what would happen to aerosols when an air current is introduced and simulated opening windows and using the air conditioning or heat. The results were somewhat surprising and counterintuitive.

“Driving around with the windows up and the air conditioning or heat on is definitely the worst scenario, according to our computer simulations,” Brown graduate student Asimanshu Das, co-lead of the study, said in a statement. “The best scenario we found was having all four windows open, but even having one or two open was far better than having them all closed.”

The opening of windows increases the number of air changes per hour (ACH), which is why AC or heating isn’t as efficient at dispersing aerosols inside the car.

The researchers found that opening the windows opposite to each of the two persons in the car would actually disperse aerosols better than opening the windows next to the person. “When the windows opposite the occupants are open, you get a flow that enters the vehicle behind the driver, sweeps across the cabin behind the passenger, and then goes out the passenger-side front window,” Brown professor of engineering and study author Kenny Brown said. “That pattern helps to reduce cross-contamination between the driver and passenger.”

They used the model on a car about the size of a Toyota Prius, simulating speeds of 50 miles per hour. They said that air pressure near the rear windows tends to be higher than the pressure at the front. That’s why air tends to enter the car from behind and then exit through the front windows. The driver is at a slightly higher risk than the passenger in any simulation.

The researchers explained that any airflow adjustments made via windows opening would not offer perfect protection against infection. Face mask use would still be required by both occupants of the car to reduce the risk further.

The best way to reduce risk while driving is to avoid getting into a car with strangers, especially if you’re planning a long drive during the holiday season. Opening windows might not be feasible in all scenarios, especially during winter. The study only looks at models involving two passengers, but the more people inside a vehicle, the bigger the risk of transmission if someone is infected.

This sort of research could also come in handy to taxi and Uber drivers who are looking to protect themselves better while working during the pandemic, especially during the colder months.