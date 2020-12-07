China’s impressive Chang’e 5 mission has already sent lunar samples into orbit around the Moon.

The samples are currently aboard the Chang’e 5 orbiter, which will eventually send them back to Earth.

The samples will arrive on Earth in a little over a week, landing in Mongolia.

Never let it be said that China doesn’t know what it’s doing when it comes to collecting samples from the Moon. The Chang’e 5 mission, which features multiple vehicles including a lander, ascender, orbiter, and returner, has already collected samples from the Moon and carried them into space aboard a specialized spacecraft.

The ascender reportedly docked with the orbiter on Monday, handing over the samples to its fellow spacecraft in preparation for an eventual return to Earth. The mission is moving rapidly, with the lander arriving on the lunar surface just a week ago. In the brief time since, the lander obtained multiple samples of lunar soil, sealed them for flight, and carried them into space before docking with the orbiter.

The Chang’e 5 mission will now wait for a bit before eventually sending the samples on the trip back to Earth. It will be about a week before the spacecraft will head back to Earth. When it arrives, it will use the friction of Earth’s atmosphere to slow itself down while approaching at a shallow angle, and then the lunar samples will be released. The valuable lunar material will descend to Earth with parachutes deployed, eventually landing in Mongolia where Chinese scientists will retrieve them.

The mission has been an impressive display of China’s scientific capabilities and comes on the heels of the Chang’e 4 mission which was the first ever to land softly on the far side of the Moon. The speed at which the Chang’e 5 mission has moved along is really something and makes it clear that China is rapidly catching up — and in some ways perhaps surpassing — the capabilities of the United States and Russia when it comes to space exploration.

Assuming that all goes well with the sample return, China will become just the third country to return lunar samples to Earth. The United States remains the only country that went to the Moon to collect those samples in person, but with robotic technology advancing at a breakneck pace, it’s clear that our artificial ambassadors will be responsible for many space exploration “firsts” going forward.

China has openly discussed its desires to explore both the Moon and Mars, even suggesting that building semi-permanent bases on the lunar surface may be in the cards. The United States has considered similar possibilities, perhaps even using extinct lava tubes near the surface of the Moon as pre-built shelters from which to explore large areas of the lunar surface.