If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Working your way through tough workouts is a challenge for anyone. Even if you are a professional bodybuilder or weightlifter, making it harder on yourself is how you improve. Building up the muscle that you need takes time and isn’t easy. But as you’re working towards goals, you’ll see results. The same can be said for those trying to lose weight. It’s an extreme struggle for some and takes full commitment on all levels, from exercising to eating properly. When you find it harder to get out and move, doing indoor workouts can be helpful. But measuring success when it comes to weight loss is all in the numbers. That’s why you want the right kind of scale for your journey. A smart body fat scale will tell you more than just how much you weigh. This will provide you with the metrics and data to better track your body transformation. We’ve identified five of the best smart body fat scales to help you get the results you want. Take a look at our choices and keep working hard.

A pick for the fans

Image source: Amazon

We were really impressed with the RENPHO Body Fat Scale. The RENPHO smart app works extremely well, allowing you to track all of your metrics and gains or losses. It works with Samsung Health, Fitbit App, Google Fit, and Apple Health, so it will work with most phones. It measures 13 essential body measurements and, while the scale only shows your weight, your body composition data stores right to the app. You’ll track weight, BMI, body fat percentage, among others. You can weigh yourself any time and you don’t have to have your phone with you. But the next time you weigh yourself with your app open, the scale will send your backed up data to your app. The auto calibration and high precision sensors will measure in increments of 0.2 pounds or 0.05 kg.

Key Features:

Works with numerous fitness apps

Measures 13 essential body measurements

Automatically syncs up with the RENPHO smart app

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition… Price:$27.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For bigger weight loss

Image source: Amazon

Most people believe that they could use to shed a few pounds, especially if it’s around the time of the holidays. The Etekcity Smart Body Fat Scale can help from the start of your weight loss journey to the end of it. This will measure up to 400 pounds and help you work your way down. This has step-on technology and auto calibration, allowing you to get the most accurate results. It comes with body measuring tape and three AAA batteries that are needed to run it. This records 13 body measurements, including weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, body water, and more. It syncs with fitness apps, as the free VeSyncFit app works with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health. The 11.8″ x 11.8″ platform is larger than other models, so if you have wide feet, it’s easier to use.

Key Features:

Step-on technology and auto calibration

Records 13 body measurements

Measures up to 400 pounds

Etekcity Smart Body Fat Scale, Digital Bathroom Scales for Body Weight, BMI, and Weight Loss,Sy… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

No limits on users

Image source: Amazon

The amount of people that can track their weight and use the scale is endless when you have the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale. Anybody can download the free app on their own devices or on the same device and track their measurements. There are four high precision sensors and auto calibration technology that is covered by high quality tempered glass. The FITINDEX app syncs with all of the health apps previously listed and offers 13 body measurements. The app also lets you set goals and measure them as you’re progressing.

Key Features:

Anybody can download and use the app to track

App lets you set goals and measure them

Four high precision sensors

FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, Smart Wireless BMI Bathroom Weight Scale Body Composition Mo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more measurements

Image source: Amazon

The eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth delivers all your measurements and then some. You’ll get 14 body measurements, more than other options, when you use this scale. It will track via the free EufyLife app and sync with the health apps. It measures weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and nine others. The accuracy of your measurements improves 10%, thanks to the super sensitive G-shaped sensors. This can track up to 16 users.

Key Features:

14 body measurements

Super sensitive G-shaped sensors

Can track up to 16 users

eufy by Anker, Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth, Body Fat Scale, Wireless Digital Bathroom Scale,… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lose weight, not money

Image source: Amazon

Delivering results and keeping money in your wallet is what the Wyze Scale will do. This is a better bang-for-your-buck purchase and offers 12 essential measurements. This syncs with fitness apps and the Wyze app, allowing you to track your progress easily. This will even track your heart rate. The full-surface glass sensors work as soon as you step on the scale.

Key Features:

Offers 12 essential measurements

Syncs with fitness apps and Wyze app

Full-surface glass sensors work as soon as you step on the scale

Wyze Scale, Bluetooth Body Fat Scale and Body Weight Composition BMI Smart Scale, Digital Displ… List Price:$28.98 Price:$19.54 ($19.54 / Count) You Save:$9.44 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now