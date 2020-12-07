Japan’s asteroid probe spacecraft Hayabusa2 successfully returned its asteroid samples to Earth this past weekend.

The samples were obtained over a year ago, and the spacecraft had been traveling back to Earth for roughly a year.

The probe will continue on and is currently headed for another asteroid, and the asteroid samples will be studied in Japan.

Asteroids might seem frightening, but when they’re not posing a threat to Earth they’re actually incredibly valuable from a scientific perspective. They’re made of the same stuff that makes up the planets in our solar system, and as such, they offer the potential to learn about the earliest days of our planet and other rocky worlds like it.

Japan has put a lot of emphasis on the value of asteroids in understanding more about our planet and its stellar neighborhood, and the Hayabusa2 mission is proof of that. The mission, which saw an asteroid probe travel to the space rock known as Ryugu, successfully obtained samples of the asteroid, and then, when it finally wrapped up its time at the rock, it spent another year traveling back to Earth. That incredible trip was completed this weekend, and the probe successfully dropped off its asteroid samples in Australia.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that beat 3M N95s are finally back in stock after selling out — and they're normally $45 per box Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As AP reports, the spacecraft dropped off its “treasure box” capsule as it passed by Earth. The samples, secured in a rugged container, landed in the Australian Outback and were retrieved successfully. The probe, however, did not come back to Earth. Instead, it cruised by on its way to a different asteroid where its handlers hope it will uncover even more space rock secrets.

Right now, the samples are going through a preliminary inspection where any gasses that were trapped in the samples will be studied. On Tuesday the sample capsule will make the trip back to Japan where scientists will have the chance to study the material up close for the first time.

Understanding how asteroids form, the material that they’re made of, and their history can reveal a lot about our system. Far from just boring rocks, asteroids are actually shrouded in mystery. For example, the sample return mission launched by NASA to the asteroid Bennu had to adapt to the asteroid’s incredibly rocky and debris-strewn surface, which was highly unexpected.

As for Ryugu, the diamond-shaped asteroid posed its own challenges for the Japanese space program JAXA, which launched projectiles into its surface in order to obtain pristine samples of the asteroid’s material. The mission was packed with risks but the probe pulled it off with flying colors, and now we’ll have to wait and see what the samples might contain that can give us an idea of the asteroid’s history. Let’s hope it has a lot to teach us.