Netflix is adding 19 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of December 6th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Alice in Borderland and The Prom.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include The Secret, Berlin, I Love You, The Art of the Steal, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

There’s plenty of original fare coming to Netflix this week, including a chunk of Christmas-themed content, but I’m keeping my eye on Alice in Borderland, which is a live-action adaptation of a Japanese manga that was published from 2010-2016. A group of high school delinquents is transported to an alternate version of their world where they have to participate in a game that could end up killing them. Also, Ryan Murphy’s The Prom is dropping this week if you want to turn your brain off and watch celebrities dance around for an hour or so.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 6th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, December 7th

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Tuesday, December 8th

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Heart stolen by a free-spirited woman after a beachside romance, a passionate architect sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

Triple 9 (2016)

Wednesday, December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.



Thursday, December 10th

Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.



Friday, December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

Canvas — NETFLIX FILM A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life.

The Prom — NETFLIX FILM A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.



Departures

Sunday, December 6th

The Secret (2006)

Monday, December 7th

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Tuesday, December 8th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Thursday, December 10th

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in December, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.