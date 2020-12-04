If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s most popular earbuds deal right now is definitely a sale that slashes $50 off AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case.

AirPods are awesome, of course, but they’re still too expensive for many people even with that deep 25% discount.

Looking for a budget option instead? Grab SoundPEATS TrueFree+ true wireless earbuds while they’re down to just $20.99 at Amazon.

Cyber Week 2020 is huge if you’re looking for great headphones deals on Amazon. Everything from Bose and Beats to Sony headphones are discounted right now, and you’ll find all the hottest deals if you scroll through Amazon’s holiday deals hub. You can’t go wrong with any of those top-sellers right now, but among our readers, there’s one deal that’s out-selling them all.

If you buy them from Apple, you’ll pay $159 for entry-level AirPods 2. If you want to upgrade to the version that comes with a wireless charging case, it’ll cost you $199. But visit Amazon instead and buy a pair of AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and you’ll only pay $149.98 — that’s $10 less than entry-level AirPods from Apple! It’s definitely a killer deal and our readers are going nuts for it, but $150 is still too expensive for many people out there. That’s why we dug up another killer deal that you should definitely check out before it ends.

SoundPEATS TrueFree+ True Wireless Earbds are best-sellers that people absolutely love. In fact, they’re such a great value that they’ve managed to rack up more than 10,000 5-star ratings and another 3,000 4-star ratings over at Amazon. It doesn’t get much better than that, especially when these popular earphones retail for just $40. But it’s Cyber Week 2020 and there are deals galore, so you know you’re not going to pay full price.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find these best-sellers discounted to just $20.99. That’s a new all-time low price!

This deal definitely isn’t going to last much longer now that Cyber Week 2020 is wrapping up, so definitely go get in on the action while you still can. If the price jumps back up before you get a chance to score a pair with that deep discount, try checking out with the coupon code B07MX1XL1V to knock them back down to the $20.99 price again.

Here’s some additional info from Amazon’s listing:

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high-resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. A user-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks, and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

[More & Longer Enjoyment] – 3.5-4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, 9-10 times full charge by the charging case. SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus wireless earbuds bring extended playtime and enjoyment.

