Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell met for the first time in over a month to discuss a new stimulus package and spending bills to avoid a government shutdown.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worked together to make a framework for a $908 billion relief bill, but it’s still unclear if McConnell will support anything that expensive.

The bill includes $300 a week in unemployment benefits, $160 billion for state and local governments, and $288 billion for the PPP, but no new stimulus checks.

On Friday, the November jobs report revealed that the US economy added 245,000 jobs in November. Any other year, that might have been an encouraging number, but it represents a significant slowdown in 2020, and is just over half of the number of new jobs that Wall Street had estimated would be added last month. With all of this in mind, it’s easy to see why Congress is increasingly desperate to pass another relief bill before the end of the year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met for the first time since the election on Thursday to discuss another stimulus package as well as spending bills that would need to pass by December 11th to avoid a government shutdown. According to The New York Times, McConnell told reporters after his meeting that he and Pelosi are “both interested in getting an outcome” on these two issues in the coming days.

For months, Congress has been deadlocked over another stimulus package to follow the CARES Act as Democrats have refused to ask for anything less than a truly comprehensive aid package, while McConnell has refused to even consider bringing the proposals from House Democrats up for a vote in the Senate.

The first sign of life for a relief bill with a chance to make it to President Trump’s desk came early this week when a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a framework for a $908 billion bill that would include funding for state and local governments, small businesses, and vaccine distribution, as well as additional unemployment benefits for the millions of Americans who have yet to find a new job. President-elect Joe Biden offered his support for the bill, but admitted that he is “going to have to ask for more help when we get there to get things done.”

The Speaker and Leader McConnell spoke at 12:45 pm today by phone about their shared commitment to completing an omnibus and COVID relief as soon as possible. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 3, 2020

Although many of the benefits of the CARES Act have now expired, some are still active, and more than 10 million Americans will lose vital unemployment benefits at the end of the month if a new deal isn’t reached. Meanwhile, the US continues to see its coronavirus numbers rise, breaking yet another record on Thursday with over 216,000 new daily cases. With widespread vaccine distribution still months away, this winter is a disaster in the making, and it’s hard to quantify how bad things will get if Congress can’t find a way to pass another bill soon.

Congress leaves Washington for its winter recess on December 11th. Pelosi told reporters that Congress “will have an agreement” before that deadline, but nothing has been finalized. The clock is ticking.