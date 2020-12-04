Razer just unveiled a brand gaming PC, the modular Tomahawk, that can be upgraded with relative ease down the road.

The desktop PC packs a high-end Intel chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. But the Tomahawk costs $2,400 before you add a high-end GPU to it.

The Tomahawk version that ships with a GeForce RTX 3080 preinstalled will retail for $3,200.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are the hottest gaming products of the season, but the next-gen consoles have been out of stock from the moment they hit preorders. Retailers have made more stock available in the past few weeks, especially during the Black Friday sales events, but those sold out quickly. Unsurprisingly, it’s scalpers that have been the most organized about purchasing the consoles, scoring thousands of units that have reached the black market, where a PS5 can retail for twice the going price. If you’re not necessarily looking for a new game console and you’d be more interested in a fast, next-gen gaming PC that can be easily upgradeable, then you have to check out Razer’s just-announced Tomahawk modular gaming PC.

The Tomahawk looks a lot like the Xbox Series X. It’s a black box that sits horizontally, much like any traditional PC. It’s got the Razer logo and lighting system that you expect from the company as well. After tall, this is a Razer gaming device. As you can see in the image above, the gaming PC can be upgraded with relative ease. Just pull out the rack, and change the parts according to your gaming needs.

The hardware inside the case is what matters most. Razer packed a Core i9-9980HK Coffee Lake chip inside the PC desktop, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 2TB regular hard drive, and a 750W power source. What you don’t get in the basic configuration is a PU, which you’ll have to purchase separately. Other specs include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, and 4 USB-A and 2 Thunderbolt ports.

Almost everything about the modular PC is upgradeable except for the processor. You’ll be able to improve Tomahawk’s performance down the road, with more RAM, speedier SSDs, and more storage. The GPU is also something you’ll probably want to upgrade down the road.

The only downside of the Tomahawk gaming PC is the price. Starting at $2,400 for the base model without a discrete GPU, the desktop costs five times what you’d pay for the Xbox Series X or PS5, assuming you can purchase them for their actual retail price. Razer will also sell a Tomahawk version that packs a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, but the price goes up to $3,200 for that one.

The Tomahawk should be available for preorder in the US, but the stock might be constrained.