If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon saved its best Cyber Week robot vacuum deal for last: iRobot’s amazing self-emptying Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is on sale with a massive $401 discount.

The Roomba i7 without the self-emptying base is also on sale right now, and other Roomba deals start at just $179.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s holiday deals hub!

Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday deals at Amazon last week were incredible, and some of the best deals are still available now. Hurry and you can get the mid-range Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa support for just $179, the upgraded Roomba e5 that’s much more powerful is just $249, and the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is on sale for just $399 instead of $600.

If you want the best of the best, however, you’ll be glad you waited for Cyber Week 2020.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Unless you want to spend nearly $1500 on the s9+, it simply doesn’t get any better than the iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum.

This brilliant model has phenomenal battery life, powerful suction, and all the bells and whistles you could want. It also features advanced navigation and mapping tech, and it tackles even the trickiest pet hair with ease. On top of everything else, it comes with a brilliant base station that not only charges the autonomous vacuum, it sucks all the dirt and dust out so you don’t have to bother with it! Now you can let your Roomba run for a month or even two without thinking about it a single time.

All that carries a hefty retail price of $999, but Amazon’s got you covered for Cyber Week — get one today and you’ll only pay $599! That’s an all-time low price by a huge margin, and you won’t find a better deal anywhere. Also, if you just want all that awesome power and iRobot’s cutting-edge features without the self-emptying dock, you can pick up the Roomba i7 on its own for $399.

iRobot Roomba i7+ – $599

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7 – $399

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT – Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.

COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN – With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans & when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal f… List Price:$699.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$300.99 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 – $179

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… Price:$179.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ – $399

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba e5 – $249

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… Price:$249.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 – $299

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

SMART NAVIGATION GETS THE JOB DONE – The i3 navigates & maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet.

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi… List Price:$399.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 – $399

THE ULTIMATE ROBOT MOP – The Braava jet m6 robot mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.

MOPPING THAT FITS SEAMLESSLY INTO YOUR LIFE – Ideal for multiple rooms & larger spaces. Navigates around objects & under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile & stone.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the m6 learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price:$458.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$59.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.