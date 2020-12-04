If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is gone and Cyber Monday is over, but some of Amazon’s best Cyber Week 2020 deals are still available right now.

Today is the final day of Cyber Week, which means many of these deals will likely disappear today or tomorrow.

Here, we’ll show you our 10 favorite Cyber Week 2020 deals that are still available right now at Amazon.

There is no question whatsoever that Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were epic this year. The pandemic has driven so many people to stay home ahead of the holidays this year, so finding great deals online was crucial. And the best part is that some of the hottest deals we found in Amazon’s huge pre-holiday sales this year are still available now.

Examples include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for $25 per 10-pack instead of $45, a 15% discount on AccuMed KN95 masks that are nearly as good (and that are available in black!), a shocking 31% discount on Purell hand sanitizer that is still impossible to find in stores, up to $50 off AirPods 2, a $50 discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer, a new all-time low price on the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that blows Instant Pot out of the water, and so much more.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase our 10 favorite Cyber Week 2020 deals that are still available right now at Amazon. Cyber Week ends today though, so there’s a good chance these deals will disappear soon as well.

Sonos Speakers

Sonos had some great sales last week for Black Friday, but they were all on expensive speakers that were still quite pricey even after Amazon’s discounts. For Cyber Week 2020, however, you can get the Sonos One for just $159 or the Sonos One SL for only $139. The One SL is just like the one but without hands-free Alexa, so definitely save the extra $30 per speaker if you don’t use Alexa or if you already have plenty of Echo speakers around your home.

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – Black List Price:$179.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$40.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i7+

This awesome Cyber Week deal slashes the epic Roomba i7+ robot vacuum to a new all-time low price. This $1,000 model is often on sale at Amazon with a significant $201 discount, but a massive $401 discount slashes it to just $599. Not only does this model have all the bells and whistles you can imagine, but it also has a brilliant feature that lets it empty itself into a special dock when it’s done vacuuming. That means it can go a month or even longer without you even having to think about it!

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i3+

Just like the i7+, iRobot’s Roomba i3+ has the incredible self-emptying feature that we can’t live without anymore. This model isn’t quite as powerful and it doesn’t have the same advanced navigation system, but it’s a $600 bundle that’s on sale right now for just $399.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$213.88 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini

Next up, is a killer Instant Pot deal that you’re going to love. The Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the company’s best-selling models ever, offering quality and simplicity that can’t be beaten. Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $59.99.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

Want to step things up and get one of the hottest models Instant Pot has ever made? The Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do everything a normal Instant Pot can do, but as the name suggests, it also has a built-in air fryer!

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… List Price:$179.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$50.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO true wireless earbuds

Anyone on the lookout for new true wireless earbuds will find a terrific one-day sale right now on Mpow earbuds that slashes them to just $21, but there are two more options out there that have even better ratings.

Special Cyber Monday 2020 deals slash two best-selling TOZO earbuds models to insanely low prices, and you can’t go wrong with either option. The TOZO T10 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones have a jaw-dropping 88,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they normally sell for $40. If you clip the coupon on the product page, they’re down to just $23.99 today! You can also upgrade to the newer TOZO T6 model for just $31.99 instead of $50.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Oontz might not be the biggest brand in wireless speakers, but Cambridge Sound Works’s Oontz Angle 3 is actually the best-selling compact Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s entire site. And right now, it’s on sale for just $24.99!

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$1.00 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ Smart Cooker

If you thought the Instant Pots above were impressive, just wait until you see the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker. It’s like a smartphone connected Instant Pot multi-cooker, but it also features interactive guided cooking that includes brilliant features like an integrated scale that weighs ingredients as you add them to the pot! It was down to $139 for Black Friday, but right now it’s at a new all-time low of just $119.

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$80.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova sous vide cookers

Last but certainly not least, we have three phenomenal deals from the leader in at-home sous vide cookers, Anova.

Anova deals were nowhere to be found during Black Friday this year, and that was definitely a bummer. Today, however, there are three killer deals that you’ll definitely want to check out. First, the $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is back down to Prime Day 2020’s all-time low price of $199. Then we have the $200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which is actually on sale for $10 less than it was on Prime Day — just $139. And last but not least, you can pick up an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano and Vacuum Sealer Accessory bundle for just $159, which is $50 less than buying them separately.

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle… Price:$159.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ smart garage door opener

Last but certainly not least, we have one of the hottest smart home gadgets of the season. The MyQ smart garage door opener installs in just 15 minutes and lets you control your garage door with your phone or even just your voice. It was down to $29.98 for Cyber Monday, but right now you can get the white model for just $24.98. Also, there’s a promo that gives you a $30 credit if you try Amazon Key in-garage deliveries.

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

