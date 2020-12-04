If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Week 2020 is now wrapping up, but there’s one last daily deals roundup for you to take advantage of before it’s over. Highlights include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that work as well as 3M N95s for $24.99 per 10-pack instead of $45, 15% off black AccuMed KN95 masks that work just as well, new AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that filter better than anything else on Amazon (up to 99.8%!) for $2.12 each, a shocking 31% discount on Purell pump bottles that you still can’t find in stores, awesome Cyber Week Instant Pot deals like the Instant Pot Duo Mini for $59.99 and $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, a surprise last-minute sale that drops the Sonos One SL to $139 and the Sonos One with Alexa to $159, and your last chance to save $100 on the most phenomenal wireless surround sound system we’ve ever tested.

Of course, that’s not all the killer deals you’ll find in this roundup. There are also best-selling SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for just $20.99, Amazon’s single best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker for only $24.99, $201 off the self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum and $401 off the self-emptying Roomba i7+, the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that blows Instant Pot out of the water for an all-time low of $119, an even deeper discount on the MyQ smart garage door opener than we saw on Cyber Monday, the LifeStraw personal water filter everyone loves for just $12.97, Cosori’s best-selling Air Fryer Max XL for $85.98 instead of $120, one-day deals on two popular Anker portable projectors, and more.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.24 You Save:$3.75 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$22.31 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… List Price:$179.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$50.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$49.13 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$47.32 You Save:$22.68 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – Black List Price:$179.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$40.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

sonos one sl Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$31.37 ($0.31 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound - CineHub Edition Bundle | 24 Bit… Price:$998.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$39.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$19.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$1.00 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$213.88 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$80.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness List Price:$19.95 Price:$12.97 You Save:$6.98 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) 5.8 QT Electric Hot Oven Oilless Cooker LED Touch Digital… List Price:$119.99 Price:$85.98 You Save:$34.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, Black, 720p Image, Video Project… List Price:$549.99 Price:$369.99 You Save:$180.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Buil… List Price:$599.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$150.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.