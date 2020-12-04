If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are both on sale right now at Amazon — NIOSH found that both filter just as well as 3M N95 masks.

Discounted AccuMed cup style KN95 masks work even better, with lab tests revealing that they filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles.

Purell hand sanitizer is also discounted right now at Amazon, though several listings are on the verge of selling out.

Coronavirus cases skyrocketing again all across the country and we just set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths in the US. With that in mind, there are two main things you need to protect yourself and your family. As it turns out, they both happen to be on sale right now with deep discounts at Amazon.

First and most importantly, you need high-quality face masks — flimsy blue masks simply aren’t going to cut it anymore. The good news is that Amazon is offering some great discounts on masks that have been tested and found to filter even better than 3M N95 masks, which are considered by many to be the gold standard.

AccuMed cup style KN95 masks are on sale right now at the lowest price we’ve seen thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip on the product page. That slashes the price to just $2.12 per mask, which is phenomenal when you consider this: lab testing found that these masks filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles. We’ve never seen a 3M N95 mask perform that well in similar tests.

Next up, we have Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized for medical use by the FDA. What’s more, they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is actually even better performance than most 3M N95 masks that can cost $10 or $15 each these days. Powecom’s masks are a bargain at $45 per 10-pack, but a huge 53% discount at Amazon slashes them to $21.08. That’s just $2.11 each!

AccuMed KN95 masks are also FDA-authorized and have been found by NIOSH to filter about 98% of small airborne particles. Unlike Powecom masks, AccuMed’s KN95 face masks are available with elastic headbands that many people find to be more comfortable than earloops. A second version with elastic earloops is available as well though, so both bases are covered. These masks are also available in three different colors: White, black, and even pink.

It should go without saying that the other thing you need is Purell hand sanitizer. You should sanitize your hands anytime you touch any surface or object outside your home, and using soap and water each time obviously isn’t always an option. That’s why Purell is in such high demand right now, and it’s still next to impossible to find in grocery stores in many regions — especially now while coronavirus case numbers are higher than they’ve ever been before. As it turns out, however, Amazon has plenty of Purell in stock. What’s more, several of the most popular listings are on sale at deep discounts!

Purell 8oz pump bottles are the most sought-after Purell bottles out there of course, and they’re also the hardest to find. Shockingly, Amazon has 12-packs are 31% off right now at just $51.90. That’s only $4.33 per bottle, which is the lowest price anywhere online since the pandemic began. You can also save big on 1-liter Purell bottles if you just want to refill the pump bottles and travel bottles you already have. Also of note, Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in stores right now are back in stock at the lowest price of 2020, though we’re pretty sure they’re going to sell out fast now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

Check out five discounted Purell listings from Amazon below, including several that are being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices online.

