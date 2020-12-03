Dashlane has released the newest annual list of its offenders behind some of the worst passwords and password-related mishaps in 2020.



These companies include some that are now deeply ingrained into many peoples’ everyday lives, like Twitter and Zoom.



Dashlane predicts that by 2025, the average Internet user will control some 400 digital accounts that require passwords.

One of the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic is that the increasing digitization of our lives has now accelerated to an astonishing degree, such that people have now shifted more of the daily existence online than ever before. From Zoom meetings that have replaced face-to-face encounters in the office to contactless payment solutions to help us avoid the passing of germs as we handle money, as well as the increased e-commerce activity we’re engaged in online such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday buying, we’re doing more than ever via the Internet. And, unfortunately, that can come with some serious downsides, for anyone who’s not careful.

For Exhibit A of how that can be the case, look no further than Dashlane’s fifth annual and newly released list of the year’s “Worst Password Offenders” — a compendium of some of the biggest and most significant password-related crises that happened at major companies in 2020. Said another way, perhaps more cynically: These are some of the companies where people fall for the dumbest password tricks, which puts all of our data at risk.

One of the reasons that Dashlane — with an app that offers a password management solution — releases this list every year is that its data shows that the average Internet user controls more than 200 digital accounts that require a password to access, a number that is expected to double to a whopping 400 accounts by 2025. And, no surprise, too many people use mindbogglingly easy-to-guess passwords.

Without further ado, Dashlane says these were the worst password offenders in 2020. Head over to Dashlane for a deeper dive into what happened at each of these companies, or you can click on the links below for news stories recounted the various password catastrophes:

