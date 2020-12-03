Joe Biden told a group of struggling business owners and workers that he supports the bipartisan $908 billion stimulus package being proposed by Congress.

The bill includes $300 a week in unemployment benefits, $160 billion for state and local governments, and $288 billion for the PPP, but no new stimulus checks.

President-elect Biden says that the stimulus package “wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be immediate help for a lot of things, quickly.”

On Wednesday, the US reported more than 2,600 COVID-19 deaths, breaking a record set back in April. While there is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines on the way, Americans are as desperate for support now as they have ever been throughout this pandemic, which is why the federal government finally seems driven to pass another major stimulus bill. In fact, Democrats and Republicans actually worked together to craft a $908 billion relief package which they proposed earlier this week, and now President-elect Joe Biden is throwing his weight behind the bill.

According to The New York Times, Biden told a group of struggling small-business owners and unemployed workers at a virtual event this week that the bipartisan stimulus bill “wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be immediate help for a lot of things, quickly.” The framework of the emergency relief bill, which you can see here, reveals that the proposal would include $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, $288 billion for the PPP to support small businesses, and $16 billion for vaccine development and distribution.

Initially, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had come up with their own plan, but they ended up scrapping it and falling in line to support the bipartisan proposal. Pelosi and Schumer made their support for the package clear in a joint statement on Wednesday:

While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations. Of course, we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement.

The urgency of funding vaccines might have pushed the two Democratic leaders over the edge. There are plenty of compromises being made on both sides for this piece of legislation, from the legal liability granted to businesses that stayed open during the pandemic, which Democrats oppose, to money being sent to state and local governments to bail them out following the challenges of the pandemic, which Republicans oppose.

“We’re going to get through this,” Biden told the group during his recent virtual event, noting that he had been urging Congress to pass a new bill. “You’re going to get through this. It’s going to be hard as hell for the next 50 to 70 days, unless the House acts in some way, the Senate acts and passes some kind of material.”

Unfortunately, that material is unlikely to include yet another round of $1,200 direct payments — at least based on the framework that we’ve seen — but at this point, something has to be done before the remaining CARES Act programs expire and vaccines receive Emergency Use Authorization ahead of their distribution. McConnell has yet to suggest that he will support the bill, but the pressure to pass more relief grows by the hour.