Top Democrats in Congress have backed off the position they’ve insisted on for months now, regarding a new stimulus bill to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



On Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decided to support a bipartisan coronavirus stimulus bill that’s much less expansive than the stimulus proposal they’ve tried for months to bring to fruition.

Negotiations in Congress, however, have yet to produce a new stimulus bill that both parties can agree on.

Anyone who’s been following the trajectory of negotiations in Congress over a new stimulus bill — which was supposed to have been passed earlier this year, months below the November 3 presidential election — could be forgiven for watching the whole thing with dismay for a while now.

For months, while the toll from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the economic fallout from it mounted, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has been held hostage to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s insistence that nothing short of a multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package is acceptable. While the GOP-controlled Senate, meanwhile, has refused to budge from its dug-in position that the price tag for any such new bill should be kept absolutely as small as possible. Which begs the question: How does the Washington DC equivalent of the irresistible force paradox resolve itself?

We now apparently have an answer, based on actions from Pelosi and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday.

When the irresistible force of flinty Republican Senators meets the immovable object of top House Democrats who prefer a kitchen sink approach to tackling a new stimulus bill, the latter is apparently what will bend. On Wednesday, after Pelosi had been so adamant in her stimulus bill position for months that she even struggled at one point to defend that stance on CNN, she and Schumer backed off the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that the House passed in October and decided to support a much smaller ($908 billion stimulus proposal) as a new bipartisan starting point.

“In the spirit of compromise, we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement released to the media. “Of course, we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement.”

Pentagon: “We know we’re in a pandemic and recession but we still need another $700 billion this year.” Congress: “Of course.” Americans: “Can we get another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to help us not starve or go homeless?” Congress: “We can’t afford it.” — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 3, 2020

The irony herein is that, according to an NPR report, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has already rejected the bipartisan proposal.

That report continues by noting that the bipartisan legislation includes a little less than $300 billion in new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection loan program, as well as $16 billion for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, plus $300 billion for weekly federal unemployment benefits.

All of which is to say — the unsatisfying, unsuccessful dance over a new stimulus bill in Congress continues, with no end in sight.

