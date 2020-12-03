A third metal monolith has been discovered, this time on the top of a mountain in California.

The monument is different from the original in that it’s clearly manmade, with cutting marks and rivets on the surface.

Nobody knows who put it there, but it’s likely that it will disappear just as quickly.

So, remember yesterday when I said that the photographic evidence of the Utah monolith being removed was likely the end of the weird monolith saga? Well, I was wrong. A third monolith has popped up, following the original in Utah and a copycat in Romania. This new metal structure appeared in Atascadero, California, and like the Romanian copycat, it’s quite clear that this was a rushed job.

A hiker apparently discovered the metal monument at the top of Pine Mountain. After it was discovered and news spread, others ventured to the site to view it, and there are a whole bunch of photos circulating online. But why is it there, and who put it there? Well, that remains a mystery that I’m not sure anyone cares to solve.

In a series of images posted by Connor Allen of Atascadero News, we can see the monolith clearly, as well as its many imperfections. It’s obvious that this wasn’t a clone of the original Utah monolith and, like the Romanian copycat before it, this one looks to be in pretty rough shape.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

You can clearly see cutting marks and burns on the metal, as well as the rivets, sticking out that hold the thing together. Unlike the Utah original, which was clean and essentially unblemished, this one appears to have been put together quickly in a shop. Unfortunately, the fact that it’s very clearly manmade takes away a good bit of the mystery surrounding it, and it’s fairly obvious that the only reason it exists is to build on the dwindling hype that the Utah monolith sparked.

According to local reports, this new metal structure in California isn’t embedded into the ground. The original was, as was the one in Romania, but this third monolith is just sort of sitting there. It’s tall and made of metal, and it would be very easy to push it over — depending on how much it weighs, it could even be pushed over by a brisk wind gust — which just further adds to the feeling that this was a rushed job.

The only mystery that really remains here is how long the monolith will remain in its current location. The previous two were removed quickly, and with this version not requiring removal from the ground, it seems likely that it will either be removed by locals or by law enforcement (if it begins to gain too much attention).