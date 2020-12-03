A new study attempting to answer the complicated question of how life may have existed on Mars suggests that organisms may have taken root beneath the surface.

Melted ice could have created abundant groundwater which gave life a chance to thrive underground.

Future missions to Mars could explore this possibility.

For some time now, two images of ancient Mars have clashed in scientists’ heads. One image, a warm and wet Mars that could have supported life on the surface thanks to flowing rivers and lakes (which there appears to be evidence of still today on the surface) is much different from the competing image of a cold, dry Mars which never had enough heat from the Sun to produce the kind of flowing water that life could thrive in.

The issue, known informally as the dim Sun paradox, revolves around the fact that the Sun was not nearly as bright or hot during the time period when Mars was thought to have an abundance of water. Even today, much of Mars struggles to maintain a surface temperature where water could flow, and that problem would have been even greater billions of years ago. So, if water did flow on Mars, how did it happen? A new study published in Science Advances offers a possible answer.

As the study explains, one potential solution to the dim Sun paradox is geothermal heating. Geothermal heating can come in many forms but one form that scientists are familiar with here on Earth is the decay of radioactive elements. Using simulations to model what ancient Mars may have been like, the researchers were able to show that geothermal heating could have led to the presence of a whole lot of liquid water in the ground.

If that was indeed the case, the water-soaked soil of Mars may have been the place where life took root, rather than on the surface or in flowing rivers or lakes. That’s an exciting possibility, especially since we haven’t seen any evidence of past life on the surface. It’s possible that the past or present life we seek on Mars is actually deeper in the planet than anyone previously assumed.

“Even if greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and water vapor are pumped into the early Martian atmosphere in computer simulations, climate models still struggle to support a long-term warm and wet Mars,” Lujendra Ojha, lead author of the study, said in a statement. “I and my co-authors propose that the faint young sun paradox may be reconciled, at least partly, if Mars had high geothermal heat in its past.”

Future missions to Mars could help to reveal whether this theory holds up or not. Digging into the surface of the planet with rovers is one thing, but a crewed mission could presumably operate much more powerful machinery and peer deeper into the planet than we’ve ever looked before.