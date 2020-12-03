The Chinese space agency has wasted absolutely no time in collecting lunar surface samples with its Chang’e 5 lander.

The spacecraft has already sampled the lunar surface and that material will soon be headed back to Earth.

Once the samples are carried into space on an “ascender” vehicle they will be handed off and sent back to Earth where they will land in China.

China’s Chang’e 5 mission to the Moon is moving fast. The mission, which successfully landed on the lunar surface just days ago, rapidly moved to secure lunar surface material samples for eventual return to Earth. The lander also captured some lovely color photographs from its new home on the Moon, and it’s all pretty awesome.

The mission is a complex one, and China has shown that it’s willing to be incredibly ambitious when it comes to catching up to the likes of the United States and Russia in space exploration. Assuming that the Chinese space agency pulls off the complicated sample return objective, it’ll be the first time that Earth gets new samples from the Moon in decades.

In addition to the news that the lunar surface samples have already been collected and the new images, China also released a brief video showing the touchdown of the lander. The video, which mixes an animation of the lander’s descent with a timelapse video from the lander itself as it passed over a huge stretch of the Moon’s surface before pausing in the sky and then descending, is a real treat.

China's #ChangE5 probe has collected samples from the surface of the moon. This video captures the moment the spacecraft touches down on the moon. #exclusive pic.twitter.com/wp3Sdu1CNc — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) December 2, 2020

This is now the third Chinese mission to the Moon in a span of just seven years to successfully pull off a soft landing. As some recent Moon landing failures have demonstrated, landing softly on the surface is no easy task. Chang’e 5 landed on the near side of the Moon, which is impressive on its own, but Chang’e 4 really caught the world’s attention by landing on the far side of the Moon. That was the first time that any nation had pulled off a soft landing on the far side, and it was a clear sign that China is becoming a force to be reckoned with in space exploration.

The lunar surface samples that the lander collects will have to change hands multiple times before they make it back to Earth. The mission features an ascender vehicle, an orbiter, and a return vehicle. Once the samples are carried from the surface to the orbiter they will be handed off to the returner, and only then will they begin their short trip to Earth.

The samples will come down in Mongolia, and Chinese scientists will surely be eager to get their hands on them. It’ll be a huge accomplishment, but China’s space exploration ambitions stretch far beyond the Moon. The country has already sent a mission to Mars which should be arriving in early 2021, and it’s openly discussed the possibility of building habitable structures on the lunar surface as well.