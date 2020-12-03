If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

How do you get the most out of your gaming experiences? You need to have all of the essentials for your system, obviously. But taking your talents to the next level requires a ton of skill, practice, and some more investments. Finding the right accessories for your system is what can make the best players truly the best. Even if you’re just someone who loves playing games at home and not competing in any kind of e-sports, you should stay up on what’s currently the best options for accessories. For fans of the Nintendo Switch, it is such a unique console that allows you to play wherever and whenever you want. But if you want to take your Zelda or Mario playing to new heights, we’ve got you covered. We’ve highlighted the best Nintendo Switch accessories below for you to enjoy your gaming experience even more. So sit back, or stand up, and get ready to game.

Make it feel like other consoles

Image source: Amazon

For the almost entirety of gaming history, you held a controller and played a game. With consoles like the Wii or the Switch, your controller was different than ever before. But if you’re missing the traditional feel, check out the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Rather than taking the Joy-Con controllers and attaching them to a handheld base, this is just a set controller you can use that doesn’t include the Joy-Con. You can also use this whether you’re playing on a TV or in the handheld mode. This is easy to use with an amiibo and it comes with a charging cable (USB C to USB A). It includes motion controls, HD rumble, among other settings.

Key Features:

Handheld controller on its own

Easy to use with an amiibo

Includes motion controls and HD rumble

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Price:$59.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Travel efficiently

Image source: Amazon

Get all of what you need to travel with your Switch when you pick up the Orzly Switch Accessories Bundle. This pack contains a travel case, a compact game cartridge case for up to four games, a comfort grip case, a USB charging cable, portable headphones, two tempered glass screen protectors, a stylus pen, a cleaning cloth, an applicator card squeegee, and two alcohol screen wipes. This will allow you to bring your Switch with you and keep it clean. The case comes in six different colors, so you’ll be able to distinguish yours from someone else’s.

Key Features:

Huge bundle contains tons for travel

Stylus pen and portable headphones

Comes in six colors

Switch Accessories Bundle - Orzly Essentials Pack for Nintendo switch Case & Screen Protector,… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.44 You Save:$18.55 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your device charged

Image source: Amazon

Whether you have a Switch or a Switch Lite, you’ll be able to charge it using the AC Adapter Charger for Nintendo Switch by YCCTEAM. It’s a great second charger to go along with the one you receive when you buy a Switch. This is extremely simple to use, as it is compatible with the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch Pro controllers. This supports TV mode, so you can use plug the dock into this to charge it. It makes for a great replacement or backup charger. You’ll get high speed charging for three hours and you can charge it while you’re powering it in dock mode or handheld mode. This is lightweight and will easily fit in your bag to travel. It has short circuit protection as well as over current, surge, and overload protection.

Key Features:

Great second charger

Supports TV mode

High speed charging for three hours

AC Adapter Charger for Nintendo Switch, YCCTEAM Switch Charger AC Adapter Power Supply 15V 2.6A… Price:$18.51 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel good in any hands

It’s hard to find a Skull & Co. GripCase Set that doesn’t work for you. That’s because each set comes with three interchangeable grips to fit all hand sizes, allowing you to play comfortably. It will help you avoid any developments of carpal tunnel syndrome. These add onto the console itself when you’re able to play in handheld mode. It is dock friendly, so you won’t have to take them off before putting it into the dock. Made from soft material, it’s comfortable to hold. It all comes with a spacious hard shell protective carrying case that fits your game cartridges, power bank, AC adapter, and two pins.

Key Features:

Comes with three interchangeable grips

Adds onto the console

Made from soft material

Skull & Co. GripCase Set: A Dockable Protective Case with Replaceable Grips [to fit All Hands S… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your games organized

Image source: Amazon

The Skywin Game Storage Tower will hold your game disks and keep them in place. It is a storage stand that allows you to put your game disks and controllers all in one area. You can keep up to 10 games and accessories in the tower. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch and accessories and there is a drawer on the bottom that lets you keep Joy-Con controllers.

Key Features:

Keeps up to 10 games

Controllers can hang on the side

Drawer on the bottom for accessories

Skywin Game Storage Tower for Nintendo Switch - Game Disk Rack and Controller Organizer Compati… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now