If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thursday’s daily deals roundup is headlined by new KN95 masks we found from a US company that filter better than anything else we’ve ever seen at Amazon — including 3M N95 masks. According to lab tests, AccuMed cup style KN95 masks filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles. That’s incredible, and a clippable coupon slashes them to just $2.12 each at Amazon. You’ll also find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and regular AccuMed KN95 masks on sale with 15% discounts today.

Other top deals on Thursday include 31% off Purell pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores, half-gallons of Purell at a discount, Lysol wipes in stock at slightly less inflated prices, AirPods Pro back down to $199 after having sold out on Cyber Monday, $100 off the brand new M1 MacBook Pro for the first time ever at Amazon, a new all-time low price of just $119 for the incredible CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that is lightyears ahead of Instant Pots, Epson home theater projectors starting at $499.99, a best-selling automatic electric standing desk for just $219.99, Instant Pots from $59.99, the awesome $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, iRobot’s Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $179 or the $600 self-emptying Roomba i3+ for $399, a one-day sale that slashes the ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop to $599.99, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$21.24 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS VivoBook 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Notebook - Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz - 8GB RAM 256GB PCIe… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) Price:$22.31 ($2.23 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Advanced Hand Sanitizer Green Certified Gel 64oz Bottle Refill Size List Price:$47.50 Price:$41.00 ($0.64 / Fl Oz) You Save:$6.50 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes Lemon & Lime Blossom 110 ct (Pack of 6) Price:$99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… Price:$1,199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$80.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector,… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$100.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD Full HD 1080p Projector with Android TV, Streaming Projector, Home… List Price:$979.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$280.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk 48 x 24 Inches Home Offi… List Price:$319.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… List Price:$179.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$50.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.