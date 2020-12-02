President Trump may launch a Trump 2024 White House bid during the week of Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, multiple news outlets are reporting.



Trump reportedly told attendees at a White House Christmas Party on Tuesday, “I’ll see you in four years.”

The plans, of course, aren’t set in stone and could change — Trump is reportedly also discussing the possibility of announcing a 2024 run this month, and then holding a kickoff event during Biden’s inauguration week.

If President Trump makes good on the feelers he’s been putting out to supporters over the past few days, then … let’s just say, there’s a greater than zero chance he may announce his next bid for the White House during President-elect Biden’s inauguration week. Maybe even on Biden’s Inauguration Day, just to do a belly flop squarely into the middle of the next guy’s news cycle, which would then set off a whole new round of Trump-related speculation and frenzied media coverage.

Of course, it’s important to stress that “greater than zero” could mean a 1% chance that we get a Trump 2024 announcement during the Biden inauguration, which is barely any chance at all, because, don’t forget — Trump the real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star flirted with a presidential run for years before he actually pulled the trigger. And even then, he was kind of backed into it, but that’s the subject of a different post. At any rate, a little less than two months out from the constitutionally-mandated date in January 2021 when the country’s 45th president will step aside to make room for #46, here’s where we find ourselves: According to NBC News, “preliminary planning” is underway for a Trump 2024 kick-off event that may end up falling on Biden’s Inauguration Day of January 20, though Trump may decide to hold such an event earlier or later — again, assuming he actually goes through with it.

A Trump 2024 run, to be fair, should not come as much of a surprise, considering that Trump on November 3 garnered the most votes of any presidential candidate in history, with one exception (that exception being the man who is succeeding him). So he probably feels that he’s transformed a big enough chunk of the Republican establishment into his image that conditions will still be Trumpian enough for him to run again four years from now.

Unless you’re more, you know, reality-based in your thinking.

Trump claimed he won the election “but they don’t like that.” He asked if people were watching the “fraud hearings” — meaning the events Rudy Giuliani has held w/ state legislatures. “Honestly, this is a disgrace,” Trump told the room. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 2, 2020

Trump is known to be highly superstitious, which might explain why sources told NBC that Trump is especially wanting to launch a 2024 campaign bid on Inauguration Day since that’s when he filed for his unsuccessful re-election attempt back in 2017. Also being discussed as a possibility: Trump might announce sometime in December after the Electoral College meets on December 14, and then Trump would hold some kind of initial rally or event that week in January.

At a White House Christmas party on Tuesday, according to Politico, Trump told attendees: “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years” — which seemed to be a reference to ongoing attempts to undo the results of the November 3 election — “Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”