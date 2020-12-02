If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The hottest Amazon deal on earbuds right now is definitely a sale that slashes $60 off AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case.

Even with that massive discount, they’re still too pricey for many people.

If you’re looking for great true wireless earbuds that cost a fraction as much as AirPods, grab SoundPEATS TrueFree+ while they’re down to just $20.99.

There are so many different pairs of best-selling headphones on sale at Amazon for Cyber Week 2020. From Bose and Beats to Sony and everything in between, you’ll find them all at deep discounts if you head over to Amazon’s holiday deals hub. You can’t go wrong with any of those top-sellers right now, but there’s one deal that’s out-selling them all.

Head over to Apple’s website right now and you’ll pay $159 for entry-level AirPods 2. If you want to upgrade to the version that comes with a wireless charging case, it’ll cost you $199. But visit Amazon instead and buy a pair of AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and you’ll only pay $139.98 — that’s $20 less than entry-level AirPods from Apple! It’s definitely a killer deal, but $140 is still too expensive for many people out there. That’s why we dug up a fantastic deal that you should definitely check out before it ends.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that block 99% of viruses and small particles cost $45/box — now they're $22.31 at Amazon! Price:$22.81 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS TrueFree+ True Wireless Earbds are best-sellers that people absolutely love. In fact, they’re such a great value that they’ve managed to rack up more than 10,000 5-star ratings at Amazon.

It doesn’t get much better than that, especially when these popular earphones retail for just $40. But it’s Cyber Week 2020 and there are deals galore, so you know you’re not going to pay full price. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find these best-sellers discounted to just $20.99. That’s a new all-time low price!

If the price jumps back up before you get a chance to score a pair with that deep discount, try checking out with the coupon code B07MX1XL1V to get that $20.99 price again.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$39.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$19.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s some additional info from Amazon’s listing:

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high-resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. A user-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks, and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

[More & Longer Enjoyment] – 3.5-4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, 9-10 times full charge by the charging case. SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus wireless earbuds bring extended playtime and enjoyment.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$39.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$19.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.