Miele’s beloved canister vacuums were 20% off for Cyber Monday 2020, and we have good news for anyone who missed the sale.

Amazon still has all of Miele’s best-selling models available at a discount right now, with prices starting at $319.20.

These deals won’t last much longer, so it’s now or never if you want to save up to $140 on an incredible new Miele vacuum.

If you were on the hunt for a new robot vacuum during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there were three amazing deals on Amazon that were all best-sellers. What’s more, they’re all still available right now! The insanely popular Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa support is down to just $179, which is the lowest price ever for any Roomba model. If you want to step things up and get the latest cutting-edge convenience feature, the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is $201 off and the self-emptying Roomba i7+ is a whopping $401 off at Amazon. That’s right… they empty themselves into a special dock when they’re done cleaning!

As far as conventional manual vacuums go, there were definitely some great deals over the past week but most of them are now over. There’s one big sale that’s still going for Cyber Week though, and you’ll be sol angry if you miss it.

Miele is a brand that’s known far and wide for being a leader in just about every product category it covers. From stunning refrigerators and ovens to dishwashers and more, Miele is the best of the best. Of course, anyone who has shopped for Miele products also knows that they’re quite expensive. That’s why Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on Miele vacuums was so hot.

Well, guess what: It’s not too late to save on Miele’s market-leading canister vacuums.

Prices start at $319.20 for the Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum and the Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum. Both of those models typically sell for $400. Upgrading to the $500 Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum costs $399.20, while the $600 Miele Complete C2 Hard Floor Canister Vacuum is down to $479.95 bundled with an SBD285-3 Rug and Floor Tool and an SBB400-3 Twister XL Floor Brush. Finally, the $700 Miele Classic C1 Cat & Dog Canister Vacuum is down to $559.17.

These deals all end soon, so take advantage while you can!

Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum

FilterBag volume – 3.5 litres. Air clean sealed system

6 stage variable speed Miele Made Vortex motor. Operating radius in ft (m) – 29 (9)

Air clean filter. Diameter-17 inches

Sbd 285-3 rug & floor combination nozzle

Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Powerline Canister Vacuum, Lotus White

Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum

This powerful but quiet Miele bagged canister vacuum has a turbo brush floorhead for low-medium pile carpet, and a parquet floorhead for hard floors. High suction power- 1200 W

This lightweight and nimble Miele vacuum offers maximum maneuverability both around and underneath furniture. Switch between 6 different suction power settings specific to the surface being cleaned, whether its upholstery or flooring.

Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum

High suction power – 1,200 W

Reliably removes pet hair and lint with turbo brush.

Adjustable working height – Stainless steel telescopic tube

Effortless vacuuming of large areas w/ 29.5 ft operating radius

Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team canister vacuum cleaner

Miele Complete C2 Hard Floor Canister Vacuum

1,200 watt Miele-made Vortex Motor | Gentle on sensitive hard floors – soft parquet brush | Adjustable working height – Stainless steel telescopic tube | Effortless vacuuming of larger areas with 33′ operating radius

6-setting suction control via Rotary Dial | Exclusive Miele AirClean Sealed System | Type GN AirClean FilterBag, 4.76 quart | AirClean Filter (SAC 20/30) | Pure Suction Combination Floorhead (SBD 285-3) | Pure Suction Parquet Twister XL Floorhead (SBB 400-3) | Integrated Dusting Brush, Upholstery Tool and Crevice Tool | 33′ cleaning radius

Miele Complete C2 Hard Floor Canister Vacuum Cleaner with SBD285-3 Rug and Floor Tool + SBB400-3 Twister XL Floor Brush

Miele Classic C1 Cat & Dog Canister Vacuum

FilterBag volume – 4.5 litres. Powerful, compact, lightweight 6-speed canister vacuum cleaner designed for pet owners.Cable length 5.5m

Versatile and agile, the C1 cleans all carpeting types and hard floors, unique STB20 Mini Turbo Brush easily cleans upholstered furniture

SEB228 Electro+ motorized brush with 5-level height adjustment extracts pet hair from carpeting. Operating radius: 29.53 ft

Active AirClean filter captures and retains over 99.9% of lung damaging particles and eliminates pet odors

Miele Classic C1 Cat & Dog Canister Vacuum Cleaner

