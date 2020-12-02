With the coronavirus still surging, promising vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna suggest that life could return to normal over the next few months.

Dr. Fauci recently suggested that live sporting events — where tens of thousands of people are packed in together — could return by September of 2021.

Fauci’s optimistic timeline, however, would require a majority of Americans to take a coronavirus vaccine.

Even though we’re now a few weeks into the NFL season, it’s still a bit jarring to see games being played in stadiums without any sort of crowd. And while the NBA — back when it was running its bubble experiment — incorporated a digital crowd, there’s simply no way to replicate the innate energy you get from a sporting event held in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans.

The good news is that we have promising coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, and in turn, a lot of people are wondering when we might see now-empty sports stadiums and arenas bristling with fans once again.

The question is a bit tricky because a coronavirus vaccine is only helpful if a majority of Americans decide to take it. Specifically, Dr. Fauci last month said approximately 80% of Americans would need to take a COVID-19 vaccine for it to have an impact on the pandemic.

That said, Fauci recently told Yahoo Sports that the sporting world — in a best-case scenario — could theoretically return to normal by the end of summer 2021:

“We’re gonna be vaccinating the highest-priority people [from] the end of December through January, February, March,” Fauci explained.

“By the time you get to the general public, the people who’ll be going to the basketball games, who don’t have any underlying conditions, that’s gonna be starting the end of April, May, June,” Fauci added. “So it probably will be well into the end of the summer before you can really feel comfortable [with full sports stadiums] – if a lot of people get vaccinated. I don’t think we’re going to be that normal in July. I think it probably would be by the end of the summer.”

Fauci previously said that other aspects of day-to-day life could return to normal as early as June. But again, this optimistic scenario rests on the assumption that most Americans opt to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“If we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine and a high degree of uptake of the vaccine,” Fauci explained, “we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start doing things that were too dangerous just months ago.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines have proven to be 95% effective in clinical trials and may start being administered to healthcare workers as early as this month. While a majority of Americans indicated a hesitancy to take a coronavirus vaccine as recently as September, the aforementioned efficacy rate has swayed many people in the other direction.