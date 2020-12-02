If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many Instant Pot deals came and went during Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale, and so many more were available for Cyber Monday 2020.

Surprisingly, five of Amazon’s very best Instant Pot deals are all still available right now.

Prices start at just $59.99 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini, and the most popular sale among our readers slashes $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with built-in air frying.

If there’s one product category that outsells everything else during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales, it’s… well, it’s actually headphones, and you can find tons of great deals right now in Amazon’s holiday deals hub. But right behind headphones are Instant Pots, and Amazon ran some incredible Instant Pot deals during Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020 earlier this week.

Did we say “ran”? Forget past tense, because five of the hottest Instant Pot deals of the season are still available right now!

Starting with the most affordable model that makes a perfect gift for anyone on your list, the Instant Pot Duo Mini is on sale right now for just $59.99. This 3-quart model is perfect for small families or to cook up sides that go with any meal. Then there’s the Instant Pot Duo Plus with twice the capacity and even more features for $89.99, a $40 discount.

The $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi is on sale right now for just $89.99, matching its lowest price of the year. This $60 discount makes it far and away the most affordable smart pressure cooker that can connect to your phone. Then there’s the $180 Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer that’s on sale for $129.99, and the $200 Instant Pot Max that’s on sale for $149.

You can’t go wrong with any of these awesome Instant Pot deals, but Cyber Week is winding down so they won’t be around for much longer.

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.99

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus – $89.99

Upgrade from duo: Instant Pot Duo plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$129.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$39.96 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi – $89.99

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp – $129.99

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… List Price:$179.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$50.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max – $149.00

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.95 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

